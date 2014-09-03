Café 154 Opens at New Sansum Clinic Medical Center on Foothill Road

Sansum Clinic announces the opening of Café 154, Santa Barbara’s newest eatery, at the new Medical and Surgical Center at 4151 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of Café 154 at our newest location on Foothill Road,” said Nelia Abuyen, director of operations at Sansum Clinic. “The café offers a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere for patients and the public. This is an excellent example of the emphasis we are placing on enhancing our patients’ experience of Sansum Clinic.”

Café 154 is now open to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Café 154 offers artisan sandwiches, fresh bistro salads, refreshing smoothies and more. The café has comfortable indoor seating and a spacious outdoor patio, and like all of Sansum Clinic’s locations, free WiFi access is available.

Café 154 is located in the first-floor lobby of the Medical and Surgical Center, Building A, and is operated by Gregorio Ramirez.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.