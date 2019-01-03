Pixel Tracker

Girls Basketball

Caia Trimble’s Shooting, Maya Banks’ Hustle Key Santa Barbara Win Against Simi Valley

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 3, 2019 | 10:42 p.m.

The scoring of Caia Trimble, the rebounding of Maya Banks and Santa Barbara High’s disruptive full-court press carried the Dons to a 67-54 non-league girls basketball win over a solid Simi Valley team on Thursday in the nightcap of games in Santa Barbara’s Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym.

Trimble scored 22 points, while Banks pounded the glass for 14 rebounds, six of them on the offensive end, as the Dons won their fifth in a row and improved to 9-6.

The press created turnovers and kept Simi Valley from generating any long stretches of momentum. The Pioneers went on a few runs behind the scoring of post player Alicia Porter (24 points) and point guard Miranda Carabello (14 points), including 15-6 start to the game. 

But Santa Barbara’s press was the counterpunch that knocked the Pioneers off balance. The Dons went on a 15-0 run in the later minutes of the first quarter and never trailed again.

The highlight of the four earlier tournament games was Foothill Tech stunning Riverside’s JW North, 58-53. Abby Sourwine led three Dragons in double figures with 18 points, Emiline Bova scored 16 and Maddie Ozbourne had 13. 

Tyzajanae Fuller-Calhoun scored 14 for JW North, a ranked team in CIF-SS Division 1. Foothill Tech is in Division 2A.

The Dragons made 13 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off a JW North comeback.

Santa Barbara plays Foothill Tech on Friday at 4 p.m.

In other action, Orange Lutheran got 30 points from guard Heather Park in a 48-30 win over Oaks Christian; Kaydn Mew and Makenna Chasmar combined for seven three-pointers to lead Buena past Hueneme, 58-44. Mew made a trio of threes and led the Bullogs with 14 points. Ventura got 20 points from Amaya Fuentes and 16 from Dani Henley in a 48-39 win over Santa Ynez.

Lexi Alvarez scored on a putback and a layup off a Trimble assist to get the Dons going after they gave up 11 straight points in the opening period. Briana Trujillo followed with a three-point play and Athena Saragoza made a layup after an Alvarez steal to tie the score at 15-15. 

Banks grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a short jumper to put Santa Barbara into the lead. Mireya Gil scored on an offensive board and Banks had a steal and layup to cap a 15-0 blitz for a 21-15 advantage. 

The press continued to cause Simi Valley trouble, and the Dons kept flying up the court, extending their lead to 41-27.

Carabello scored three straight baskets to get Simi Valley back within seven (41-34) early in the third period before Trimble sparked a 10-2 run with a pair of baskets and an assist.

“Simi Valley is a good team,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. “They’re physical,  their point guard is solid. We knew they would keep coming back and they did, so we’re happy to sneak out of here with a W.”

The Pioneers made it 57-49 early in the fourth quarter on a Porter basket. They had chances to cut the deficit to four but misfired on shots in the paint on two possessions.

Trimble and the Dons made them pay. She stole the ball and pulled up for a jumper and knocked down another jump shot after a terrific hustle play by Banks.

Banks had an offensive rebound knocked out of her hands, scrambled on the floor for the ball,  grabbed it and rolled it out to Trimble for a 12-foot jumper that made the score 63-50 with about four minutes left in the game.

“She 5-foot-5, she guards the other team’s center every game — she’s amazing,” said Butcher of Banks. “I just got to get her to shoot the ball a little bit more. She’s a good shooter.

“She’s kind of the heart of the team," he added. "She’s everywhere for us and she does a great job.”

Santa Barbara’s defense held Simi Valley to a pair of baskets the rest of the way.

“The press disputed them, especially in the first half,” Butcher said. “I want to credit our girls for working hard on the press because I’ve seen other teams press them this year and it hasn’t given them problems.”

