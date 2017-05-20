Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Caifornia Dreaming Soirée to Benefit Hillside House

By Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House | May 20, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Hillside House will hold its 14th Annual Sunset Soirée at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in the gardens of El Mirador Estate in Montecito.

Proceeds benefit the 59 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who call Hillside House their home.

The theme of this year’s Soiree is California Dreaming.

The theme is in reference to the plan for converting the facility's 24-acre property in Veronica Canyon into a state-of-the-art community with 10 homes for Hillside residents and 27 private homes for Santa Barbara residents.

Created by Executive Chef Jamie West, the event's four-course dinner will feature shrimp Louie, pappardelle arrabbiata, braised beef short ribs, and a mixed berry tart.

The award-winning chef will pair the courses with three specially chosen Ridge wines: the 2015 Estate Chardonnay, the 2015 50th Anniversary Geyserville, and the library vintage 2009 Monte Bello Cabernet Sauvignon.

Presenting the wines will be Eric Baugher, COO and Winemaker at Ridge Vineyards’ Monte Bello Winery, who will share his creative process and the winery’s philosophy.

During the event, Hillside House will bestow its annual Person of Purpose award on Norris Goss, longtime supporter, friend and current board vice president .

Craig Olson, Hillside House executive director, said: “Norris is so deserving of this honor. For 16 years, she has given an endless number of hours to advocate for and support our residents and their families. Congratulations and thank you, Norris."

Guests may arrive early at 3:30 p.m. and tour the gardens of El Mirador, one of the grand estates of Montecito. Valet parking will be provided.

Soirée tickets are $200 each. A table of eight is $1,500. Sponsorships are available, and in-kind donations for the silent auction are welcome.

For information, visit www.hillsidehousesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, [email protected] or 687-0788 ext. 115.

— Michael Padden-Rubin for Hillside House.

 

# # #

 
