Firefighter Killed Battling Thomas Fire Remembered as Superhero During San Diego Memorial

Thousands attend emotional celebration of life for CalFire engineer Cory Iverson, who is survived by his wife and 2 daughters

Thousands gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of CalFire engineer Cory Iverson during an emotional memorial ceremony in San Diego. His widow said she will remember her husband as a superhero, and others spoke about the man known for his dedication, compassion and selflessness.

Iverson, 32, died Dec. 14 in Ventura County while battling the Thomas Fire, which is now the largest wildfire in modern California history since erupting Dec. 4 near Santa Paula.

As of Saturday, the fire had consumed 273,400 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties with containment at 65 percent. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

The fire destroyed more than 1,000 houses, but just two people were killed in the blaze: Iverson and a 70-year-old Santa Paula woman who died in a car crash while fleeing the flames in the early hours of the conflagration.

Featuring many firefighter honors and traditions, including the ringing of a bell and a last alarm, Iverson’s celebration of life occurred at The Rock Church in San Diego. The 2½-hour service also was livestreamed online.

Gov. Jerry Brown was among dignitaries in attendance for the ceremony, which included a drum and bagpipe corps.

“My sweet husband left this Earth not just a hero, but in my eyes he left us as a superhero,” said Iverson’s pregnant wife, Ashley, who vowed to make her husband proud and to no longer live in fear.

The Iversons have a 2-year-old daughter, Evie, and are expecting another daughter, Taylor, in the spring.

Tony Mecham, CalFire’s San Diego unit chief, noted that Iverson’s death has been felt by his family, his fellow firefighters and the broader community.

“This past week has been a roller coaster of emotions as we struggled through moments of incredible despair and at other moments had our hearts filled with joy and amazement beyond belief,” he said.

“I am choosing today to believe that because Cory Iverson was a good person so many good things are happening.”

Iverson, who was born in Escondido, joined CalFire in 2009, working first in Riverside County before being selected to become an elite helitack firefighter at the Hemet-Ryan Air Attack Base in Riverside County.

Those elite firefighters are dropped into remote locations with chainsaws and hand tools, where crews beat blazes “with just sheer brawn and their brains,” Mecham said.

After Iverson’s death, Mecham gathered comments from colleagues, including one who said, “if you were going to clone a firefighter you would clone Cory Iverson.”

“As we begin what is meant as truly a celebration of life, I hope that we leave with just one message — that we should all live our lives a little bit more like Cory did by just being good people,” Mecham said.

“Let there be no doubt to anybody in this room that Cory Iverson died a hero,” he added. “Cory Iverson lost his life for one very simple reason — he put others first.”

The morning Iverson died, his strike team was set to leave the fire line after 24 hours but flames were threatening the community of Fillmore so the crew battled on. Mecham said they chose to remain out of respect for their oath to “protect, safeguard and serve the residents of California.”

Ashley Iverson also had words for the strike team members with Iverson when he died from what authorities say was smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

“To you, my heart is obliterated for you,” she said. “None of us can come close to fathom the place you are in, but if you can, please hear me: You were there for a reason.

“You were there because the Lord knows you can withstand the horror. Today, I’m asking you to have the strength and courage Cory has, and continue to breathe each and every day and remember you are loved.”

She also noted the support for Iverson’s loved ones.

“Never in a million years could I have ever imagined the outpouring of support,” she said. “It is something I never before felt worthy of and will simply never be able to repay,”

Mecham, too, expressed gratitude for the support he and his colleagues have received since Iverson’s death.

“I want to extend a very special thank you to Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen,” he said. “Mark, your fire department is a class act.”

Mecham noted that the Ventura County Fire Department’s honor guard stepped up 30 minutes after Iverson’s death so their fallen colleague would not be alone.

“And they have not left Cory’s side, and they are here today,” he added.

