Cal Lutheran Hands Westmont 6-3 Loss

Westmont and California Lutheran battled it out on the tennis courts in Thousand Oaks on Saturday but the Kingsmen prevailed in the end, 6-3. Cal Lutheran swept the doubles matches, but Westmont competed well in the singles to make it a close match.
Paul Wetterholm and Forrest Hunt defeated Westmont sophomore Arthur Kalayjian and senior Kyle Godfrey, 8-3. Freshmen Aaron Cooke and Kent Stormans lost to Ryan Lassila and John Karsant, 8-5. And sophomore Ryley Schultz and freshman Chris Hill suffered an 8-3 loss to Jordan Culpepper and Payton Aarestad.
In the singles matches, Cooke defeated Lassila, 7-5, 6-4. Stormans played Joe Longergan to a tie after two sets, winning the first 6-4 but losing the second 3-6. As a result, a super-breaker was played and Stormans won it, 15-13. Hill was Westmont’s third winner, defeating Culpepper, 8-3.
Wetterholm defeated Godfrey, 6-4, 6-3, while Hunt edged Kalayjian in a close 7-5, 7-5 match. Ryan Mattila came back from a first-set loss to defeat Martin Park 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The Warriors begin Golden State Athletic Conference action at Vanguard on Monday.
California Lutheran 6, Westmont 3
Singles
No. 1 — Paul Wetterholm (Cal Lutheran) defeated Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 — Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Ryan Lassila (Cal Lutheran) 7-5, 6-4
No. 3 — Forrest Hunt (Cal Lutheran) defeated Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) 7-5, 7-5
No. 4 — Kent Stormans (Westmont) defeated Joe Lonergan (Cal Lutheran) 6-4, 3-6, (15-13)
No. 5 — Ryan Mattila (Cal Lutheran) defeated Martin Park (Westmont) 0-6, 6-3, 6-4
No. 6 — Chris Hill (Westmont) defeated Jordan Culpepper (Cal Lutheran) 2-6, 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 — Paul Wetterholm /Forrest Hunt (Cal Lutheran) defeated Arthur Kalayjian / Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) 8-3
No. 2 — Ryan Lassila /John Karsant (Cal Lutheran) defeated Aaron Cooke / Kent Stormans (Westmont) 8-5
No. 3 — Jordan Culpepper /Payton Aarestad (Cal Lutheran) defeated Ryley Schultz / Chris Hill (Westmont) 8-3
Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.