Cal Lutheran Hands Westmont 6-3 Loss

Kingsmen sweep doubles matches but Warriors keep it closer on singles side.

Westmont and California Lutheran battled it out on the tennis courts in Thousand Oaks on Saturday but the Kingsmen prevailed in the end, 6-3. Cal Lutheran swept the doubles matches, but Westmont competed well in the singles to make it a close match.

Paul Wetterholm and Forrest Hunt defeated Westmont sophomore Arthur Kalayjian and senior Kyle Godfrey, 8-3. Freshmen Aaron Cooke and Kent Stormans lost to Ryan Lassila and John Karsant, 8-5. And sophomore Ryley Schultz and freshman Chris Hill suffered an 8-3 loss to Jordan Culpepper and Payton Aarestad.

In the singles matches, Cooke defeated Lassila, 7-5, 6-4. Stormans played Joe Longergan to a tie after two sets, winning the first 6-4 but losing the second 3-6. As a result, a super-breaker was played and Stormans won it, 15-13. Hill was Westmont’s third winner, defeating Culpepper, 8-3.

Wetterholm defeated Godfrey, 6-4, 6-3, while Hunt edged Kalayjian in a close 7-5, 7-5 match. Ryan Mattila came back from a first-set loss to defeat Martin Park 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Warriors begin Golden State Athletic Conference action at Vanguard on Monday.

California Lutheran 6, Westmont 3

Singles

No. 1 — Paul Wetterholm (Cal Lutheran) defeated Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 — Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Ryan Lassila (Cal Lutheran) 7-5, 6-4

No. 3 — Forrest Hunt (Cal Lutheran) defeated Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) 7-5, 7-5

No. 4 — Kent Stormans (Westmont) defeated Joe Lonergan (Cal Lutheran) 6-4, 3-6, (15-13)

No. 5 — Ryan Mattila (Cal Lutheran) defeated Martin Park (Westmont) 0-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 6 — Chris Hill (Westmont) defeated Jordan Culpepper (Cal Lutheran) 2-6, 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 — Paul Wetterholm /Forrest Hunt (Cal Lutheran) defeated Arthur Kalayjian / Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) 8-3

No. 2 — Ryan Lassila /John Karsant (Cal Lutheran) defeated Aaron Cooke / Kent Stormans (Westmont) 8-5

No. 3 — Jordan Culpepper /Payton Aarestad (Cal Lutheran) defeated Ryley Schultz / Chris Hill (Westmont) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.