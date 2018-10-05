Friday, October 5 , 2018, 10:37 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Cal Poly Alum Brings Love for Aviation to Central Coast AirFest with Comedy

Canadian Forces Snowbirds will headline action Saturday and Sunday at Santa Maria Public Airport

Eric Tucker in front of his airplane.

Eric Tucker sports smiles after giving a sneak peek at his aerial comedy show on Friday at the Santa Maria Public Airport which is hosting the Central Coast AirFest this weekend (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Airplane landing on an ambulance.

Cal Poly graduate Eric Tucker will debut his aerial comedy act that culminates with him landing and taking off on an ambulance during the Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport on Saturday and Sunday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerial demonstration team.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, an aerial demonstration team, will perform in the skies above Santa Maria during this weekend's Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport. On Friday, they gave a sneak peek of their performance. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Canadian Forces Snowbirds crew members

Canadian Forces Snowbirds crew members look for foreign object debris that can damage to the engines. The Snowbirds aerial demonstration team will perform Saturday and Sunday at the Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Vintage warbirds

Vintage warbirds and moderd-day military aircraft can be found at the Central Coast AirFest this weekend at the Santa Maria Public Airport. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Central Coast AirFest volunteers

Central Coast AirFest volunteers were busy Friday parking planes at the Santa Maria Public Airport. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 5, 2018 | 9:26 p.m.

Eric Tucker’s first acrobatic flight occurred even before his birth, setting the stage for his future as an air show performer..

The Cal Poly alum will debut his aerial comedy act on Saturday and Sunday during the inaugural Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport.

The event includes headlining performance by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, an aerial-demonstration team akin to the Air Force Thunderbirds.

“Legend has it that my first aerobatic flight was the day before I was born,” said Tucker, the son of long-time aerobatic pilot Sean Tucker, who is flying at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show this weekend.

With their baby two weeks overdue, his parents were flying somewhere 37 years ago when his dad perform a loop and a roll. His mom went into labor that night. 

Eric Tucker graduated with an aerospace engineering degree from Cal Poly in 2005, and had been working as a test pilot — the synthesis of engineering and flying, he said.

But the company went bankrupt.

“I decided I didn’t want to be a guinea pig anymore,” said Tucker, who now works as a corporate pilot to afford to own an airplane so he can pass along his love of flight to his two children.

Making a longtime dream come true, he developed an air show act with a comedic slant, including flying his Piper J3 Cub seemingly out of control while twisting in the sky, before landing on an old ambulance driving at 60 mph. 

Cal Poly graduate Eric Tucker will debut his aerial comedy act that culminates with him landing and taking off on an ambulance during the Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport on Saturday and Sunday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“It really is about exploring all the different realms of flying, and all the wacky stuff an airplane can do. And it was the kind of flying I hadn’t done before,” Tucker said.

Tucker said his act hearkens back to aviation's barnstorming days when stunt performers did aerial tricks to impress audiences. 

“I definitely love the high-performance flying, but this kind of flying you can get out there and literally fly in formation with the birds,” he said. “It’s just a different way.”

While growing up around air shows. Tucker remembers spending a week at 12 years old with legendary air show performer Jimmy Mynning, who died earlier this year. Mynning was known for landing his plane on a truck.

That week planted a seed that remaind dormant in Tucker, who said he recently figured it was time to make the dream he has had since age 12 come true and began putting together his act. 

He shrugs off the challenge of his act, which is spelled out in a video by his Method Seven sponsor.

“Really, the only reason it was possible is because I had done so much formation flying. So it’s really just an expression of formation flying,” he said. “Then I just sort of baby-stepped into it.” 

Of course, once landed Tucker must tackle the challenge of getting the plane off the top of the ambulance — achieved through flying from the speeding ambulance. 

Aerial acts landing on moving vehicles are rare on the circuit, with less than a handful doing the daring feat, announcers said. 

The Santa Maria Public Airport is hosting the Central Coast AirFest, organized by a committee of volunteers led the Air Show Director Chris Kunkle from the Central Coast Jet Center at the airfield.

Before the first performances, some 5,000 tickets had been issued and sold.

On Friday afternoon, the tarmac was busy with activity as planes arrived and found parking spaces while vendors worked to set up their booths nearby.

“It’s a bit crazy, a lot of activity,” said Kunkle. “It’s cool to see the whole community come together.” 

Gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, with the event staged behind the Santa Maria Radisson Hotel. Aerial acts will take to the skies between noon and 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 for adults at the gate and $10 for youth. Those under age 12 or over age 60 will be admitted for free. 

Preferred parking costs $5. 

Organizers said attendees should bring chairs but coolers are banned.

For a schedule of events click here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, an aerial demonstration team, will perform in the skies above Santa Maria during this weekend’s Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport. On Friday, they gave a sneak peek of their performance. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

