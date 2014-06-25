Cal Poly Architecture Student Selected for RRM Design Group Scholarship

RRM Design Group, a local architecture, landscape architecture, planning, engineering and surveying firm, is proud to announce the recipient of its endowment scholarship.

The RRM Design Group Endowment Scholarship rotates annually, benefiting either an architecture, civil engineering, landscape architecture or city and regional planning student at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo.

Vicky Robles Arias, a fourth-year architecture student, is honored as this year’s recipient.

Robles Arias believes that using her skills to help others is one of the most satisfying things she can do for herself and her community.

With this interest in giving back to the community through her designs, her personal philosophy resonated with RRM.

Community giving is an essential part of RRM’s practice, routinely donating both time and money to local charities such as Habitat for Humanity, United Way, Glean SLO, Woods Humane Society, the Cal Poly Foundation for the Performing Arts and the Transitions Mental Health Association.

As RRM celebrates its 40th year in business, it is reminded of Cal Poly’s special place in their history. In 1974, three Cal Poly architecture students and their architecture professor started the design firm. It is from these roots that RRM grew, and why it is so committed every year to helping students successfully complete their studies.

— Nicole Stephens is a senior marketing coordinator for RRM Design Group.