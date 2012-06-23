Cal Poly Arts Announces New 2012-2013 Season

From comedy to world culture, this year's lineup has something for every audience

Cal Poly Arts has announced its exciting new 2012-2013 performing arts season, which will present more than 40 diverse shows at the Performing Arts Center.

Audiences will enjoy several Central Coast premieres, such as The Blue Man Group, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, William Shatner, Eddie Izzard, and Hair, as well as returning favorites, such as The Capitol Steps, Garrison Keillor, The Russian National Orchestra, Elvis Costello, and Wynton Marsalis leading the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

“Central Coast residents will notice our fresh new brochure format — big, bold and colorful, much like the touring season we’ve booked!” observed Cal Poly Arts director Steve Lerian.

“Our 42 diverse events offer something for Broadway lovers, classical music buffs, laugh seekers, dance enthusiasts, world culture fans, families and jazz aficionados, as well as for those who enjoy our engaging Speaker Series. Brisk subscription renewals tell me that this is one of our most popular, accessible seasons yet.”

Additional season highlights include political pundits James Carville and Mary Matalin; The Irish Tenors performing with the San Luis Obispo Symphony; The Russian National Ballet’s Sleeping Beauty; a Beethoven string quartet series; the Food Network’s Alton Brown; Menopause the Musical, Doc Severinsen, Clifford the Big Red Dog Live Show, the National Circus of the People’s Republic of China, and dozens more performances spanning world culture, classical music, comedy, stage, dance and family-friendly genres.

To get the best seats and savings, patrons are encouraged to become season subscribers. Order four or more season events to save 10 percent on all seats and receive priority early bird seating, as well as exclusive subscriber benefits.Those ordering eight or more events receive a 15 percent discount. Single event tickets go on sale to the public on July 31.

Subscription orders — which offer significant discounts and early bird seating priority — are on sale to new subscribers as of June 25. Click here for season show descriptions or to download order forms.

Subscription phone orders may be placed by calling the Performing Arts Center Ticket Office at 805.756.4849. Orders may be faxed to 805.756.6088. Walk-in and mail orders are available at the PAC Ticket Office, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo 93407-0441.

— Lisa Woske is director of public relations at Cal Poly Arts.