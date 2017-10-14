UCSB, Cal Poly Play to Scoreless Draw in front of 10,293 Fans

Soccer

Gaucho goalkeeper Alan Carrillo makes two miraculous saves in the second half to keep the score knotted

For the second consecutive season, UCSB men’s soccer played to a 0-0 tie against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on Saturday night in front of another historically large crowd at Harder Stadium.

A crowd of 10,293 -- the largest in college soccer this season —watched Gaucho goalkeeper Alan Carrillo make a pair of impressive close-call denials in the second half to keep the Mustangs from breaking the deadlock. He soared several feet in the air to snare the ball at the 62nd minute and dove wayside to prevent a score again in the 82nd.

In the first overtime, he stopped a point-blank flick header and scrambled to pick a loose ball in the 6-yard box.

“Alan’s a very good shot-stopper,” UCSB head coach Tim Vom Steeg said. “We still need to work on the part of his game that says, ‘ You probably don’t need to stop the shot if you just came out on the ball if it’s four yards out.’”

The draw dropped UCSB (3-1-2, 11 points) into second place in the Big West North Division behind UC Davis (4-1-1, 13 points).

Ninety minutes of regulation saw just a smattering of shots from both sides, as each team stifled the other’s set pieces in deep territory. The relative youth of the Gaucho roster was well on display through the first 20 minutes, as the players appeared jittery and error-prone in front of the massive crowd. But Cal Poly failed to capitalize on any of the Gaucho lapses.

The pace never quite picked up as both teams spent considerable time setting up sequences that went nowhere. The Gauchos in particular often appeared hapless on offense, as the forward duo of Noah Billingsley and Rodney Michael found themselves with nowhere to run or pass as often as they created opportunities.

Vom Steeg noted that the team needs to establish better composure, especially when confronted by a wall of San Luis Obispo white.

“Every time we played the ball into (forward Ignacio Tellechea), I didn’t have the second player running off of that,” he explained. “We just had him on the ball with nothing going on, so he passed it back out. Then we try to go to Rodney, who goes in and then there’s three guys there. And that epitomized 110 minutes of soccer.”

The extra time periods didn’t amount to significant action, though Michael nearly set up teammate Tellechea for a score in the 100th minute. Michael’s pass rocketed about five feet over Tellechea’s head.

The forwards’ performances epitomized the Gauchos’ frustrating night.

The visiting Mustangs didn’t don their classic green on Saturday, opting instead for white uniforms that the Gauchos contrasted in their “lucky” blue uniforms, usually reserved for away matches.

Last year’s match-up between the two squads at Harder Stadium also ended in a 0-0 tie, while the Gauchos came away with a 2-1 victory in San Luis Obispo earlier in that season.

While the Gauchos remain dominant in the all-time series, Mustang head coach Steve Sampson has held his own against Vom Steeg during his two years at Cal Poly. His Mustangs beat the Gauchos in 2015, when they pulled away with a 3-2, double-overtime victory.

“It continues to be one of the greatest rivalries in the country,” Sampson said.

The next match-up will be the finale of the regular season.

“Hopefully, it’ll be for something on the line,” Sampson said. “Regardless, we’ll pack the stadium.”

