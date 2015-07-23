Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Cal Poly Marketing Faculty Members Receive Professorship Awards

By Robyn Kontra for Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo | July 23, 2015 | 3:55 p.m.

Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business recently named Professors Lynn Metcalf and Brennan Davis recipients of the Hood Professorship in Marketing.

The award, founded by a family of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo alumni, is given each year to marketing faculty who push boundaries to evolve student learning opportunities and support the objectives of the college and university.

Metcalf, who began teaching at Cal Poly in 1986, has led the implementation of the university’s new integrated marketing communications minor and formed a student-centered partnership with consulting firm Trusted Peer.

She also fostered dozens of learn-by-doing projects to students in her BUS 454: Marketing Projects class and provided career opportunities for students through the program’s annual marketing career conference.

Davis chairs the school's marketing analytics task force, comprising industry leaders to develop courses central to the undergraduate concentration in marketing and Cal Poly’s new Master of Business Analytics program.

Lynn Metcalf

He also collaborated with marketing faculty to redesign BUS 346: Principles of Marketing, which fosters a mentoring relationship between upperclassmen and new marketing students. Davis joined Cal Poly in 2014.

A committee from within the Orfalea College of Business—including members from its marketing area task force, the Executive Partners program, and the Dean’s advisory council—manages the selection process. The award’s endowment provides resources, which wouldn’t otherwise be available, to further the faculty’s personal and professional development.

The Hoods created the endowment in 2005 after their daughter Becky graduated with a degree in marketing.

They also established a similar endowment to support faculty in Cal Poly’s electrical engineering program, from which dad Richard and son Brian graduated.

Brennan Davis

“I definitely benefited from the education I received from Cal Poly, and now my children have also received an education that has prepared them for industry today," Richard Hood said upon establishing the award in 2005. 

"We donated because we understand the budget situation. Cal Poly is a big part of our family. We respect the programs, value the education, and love the institution.”

The Orfalea College of Business prepares career-ready graduates through an unparalleled experiential business education. It is one of six academic colleges at Cal Poly, a nationally ranked, four-year comprehensive public university.

Cal Poly is a distinctive learning community offering academically focused students a hands-on educational experience through its philosophy of "learn by doing."

For more information, visit www.cob.calpoly.edu.

—Robyn Kontra is a communications specialist for the Orfalea College of Business at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

 

