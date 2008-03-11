Cal Poly Pounds Out 15-6 Win over Gauchos

UCSB scores six in the eighth but early deficit too big to overcome.

UCSB scored six times in the top of the eighth, but lost 15-6 to Big West Conference rival Cal Poly on Tuesday night in San Luis Obispo. The Gauchos allowed a season-high 15 runs on 19 hits as the Mustangs’ win evened the nonconference season series between the teams at one game apiece.

Cal Poly (6-6) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to get things started early. A Logan Schafer sacrifice fly to centerfield scored Luke Yoder for the first run of the game. Brent Morel followed with an RBI double to left center, scoring Pat Pezet to put the Mustangs ahead, 2-0.

A run in the second and three in the fourth put the Mustangs ahead, 6-0, after four innings. UCSB freshman Greg Davis, coming off the first win of his college career, was bounced in the third inning. He allowed three runs on six hits, striking out one and walking three.

A nine-run fifth inning blew the game wide open for Cal Poly. The Mustangs batted around, scoring nine runs on two walks, two hit batsmen, two singles, three doubles and one triple. Ryan Lee started the scoring with an RBI double, bringing home Wes Dorrell. Three two-RBI hits from Adam Melker, Dorrell and Kyle Smith, respectively, highlighted the Mustangs’ fifth. After the dust had settled, the score was 15-0

The Gauchos (8-6) made things interesting by scoring six times in the eighth. David Klein, a junior former SBCC star, led off the inning with a walk, followed by a Robby Cummings single to right center. Gunnar Terhune’s RBI single in the ensuing at-bat scored Klein to put the Gauchos on the board, 15-1. Eric Oliver doubled down the right field line to score Cummings from third. Left fielder Mike Zuanich joined the hit parade, singling to left field on a 1-2 pitch to score Terhune. Shane Carlson followed with a two-RBI double to right center, scoring Zuanich and Oliver to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 15-5. Former SBCC star John DeAlba capped off the Gauchos outburst, lacing an RBI single to left center, scoring Carlson from second.

Neither team would score in the following frame, as Mark DeVincenzi induced Matt McColgan to pop up to end the game.

Cal Poly starter Jared Eskew (1-1) pitched a four-inning one-hitter for the win. He struck out three and walked one.

Carlson’s double in the eighth extended the shortstop’s hitting streak to 14 games. He has hit safely in all 14 games this year. Terhune went 2-for-2 with one run scored and an RBI. Oliver and Zuanich each went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, respectively.

Jesse Meaux and Matt Wade combined to throw 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three and walking none.

Melker led the Mustangs, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Dorrell added three RBIs in a 2-for-4 effort. Pezet was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Morel was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Click here for Tuesday’s box score and play-by-play.

The Gauchos resume play at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium at 2 p.m. Friday, hosting Southern Utah for a four-game weekend series. Ace Mike Ford gets the ball for the Gauchos in hopes of winning his second game of the year.