Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:13 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Cal Poly Pulls Away From UCSB in Second Half

By UCSB Sports Information | January 6, 2017 | 9:53 a.m.

Through the opening half the UCSB Gauchos were able to keep Cal Poly at arms length.

It was the second half that left them black and blue at the end of the first Blue-Green Rivalry game of the season, losing 78-67 at Cal Poly in the Big West women's basketball opener for both teams.

"We just don't have a defensive answer. We've got to have somebody, we need more than one, that takes pride in the defensive end," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson.

Coco Miller scored 23 points, knocking down seven of 13 from beyond the arc, but the Gauchos had no answer for the Poly duo of Dynn and Lynn Laupepe. Dynn dropped a game-high 29 points with eight rebounds and five assists, while Lynn scored 26 with nine rebounds to power the Mustang comeback.

UCSB (5-9, 0-1) was outscored 48-28 in the paint, and out-rebounded by a 47-28 margin. After leading by as much as nine points in the first quarter, and eight points in the second and third, the Gauchos allowed runs of 12-0 and 13-1 as Cal Poly galloped away in the final 14:30.

"Give them credit, they just punched us in the mouth. Rivalry games are emotion, and passion, and pride. And they got us," Henrickson said.

Nearly half of the UCSB shots came from beyond the arc, with a season-high 34 attempts of the 71 from the field coming from downtown. The 11 makes equalled the November 30th outing against Santa Clara for most triples. Conversely, with Poly pounding the paint the Mustangs enjoyed a 30 to nine advantage in free throw attempts.

"We secured six [offensive rebounds], and our point guard had three of them. You have guys playing 30 minutes with no offensive rebounds, we shoot 35 percent, there's plenty to be had. But that's toughness, it's effort, it's energy, and we're stuck in mud," said Henrickson.

Onome Jemerigbe had 17 points and five rebounds, with five assists, while Drea Toler scored nine points and dealt five assists.

The Gauchos have a day of practice, before heading to face the CSU-Fullerton Titans on the road on Saturday at 5 PM.

"We're trying to beat everybody, and that's hard. Losing is easy. Winning is hard, it's easy to lose. We've got to have some people develop a rash from it and not accept it," Henrickson said.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 