Cal Poly Scores Three Second Half Goals to Down UCSB

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Playing in front of a sellout crowd of 11,075 fans at Alex G. Spanos Stadium, the UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team struck first, but ultimately fell 4-1 to Cal Poly in the annual Blue-Green Rivalry match on Saturday night.

The attendance figure marks the most fans at a match in the NCAA this season, surpassing the 10,293 fans in attendance for the UCSB-Cal Poly matchup at Harder Stadium two weeks ago. It is the seventh consecutive sellout at Cal Poly for the Blue-Green Rivalry match and Saturday marks the first time since 2008 that Cal Poly outdrew UCSB.

After playing to a scoreless draw in their first meeting, the Gauchos ended thoughts of that happening again with a goal from Rodney Michael in the 19th minute. Mateo Restrepo Mejia played the ball from midfield into the box and as the Mustangs defender headed it away, it fell right to Michael's foot at the top of the box and he put it away for a goal.

Right before the half, Cal Poly found the equalizer after a deep throw-in from the right side led to chaos inside the box, and Kenneth Higgins fired a shot to the right corner to tie the game.

The Mustangs carried the momentum into the start of the second half, taking the lead in the 49th minute and following it up two minutes later with a header goal to go up 3-1.

In the 66th minute, Cal Poly tacked on yet another goal to put the game out of reach.

Despite the difference in goals, UCSB outshot the Mustangs 9-8, while both were even with four corner kicks apiece. Joseph Ammer made his much anticipated return and led the team with three shots while Michael and Giovanny Acosta tallied two apiece.

UCSB (6-7-5, 4-3-3) will now turn its focus to the Big West Tournament where it will be in action this Wednesday, Nov. 1. The Gauchos are currently the No. 2 seed and will host Wednesday evening if Sacramento State draws or loses to UC Davis tomorrow. If the Hornets top the Aggies, UCSB will be on the road against the No. 2 team in the South Division. If they host, they will play against the No. 3 team in the South.

