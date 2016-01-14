Cal Poly SLO Early Music Ensemble to Perform ‘St. John Passion’ at Trinity Episcopal Church

The Early Music Ensemble of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo along with members of the Cal Poly Symphony, faculty and professional guest artists will perform Bach's St. John Passion at Trinity Episcopal Church at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016.

Performers will include Christopher Cock (Evangelist), Michael Shasberger (Jesus), Daniel Eifert (Pilate), Corey Hable (Peter), Meredith Brammeier (Maid), Paul Osborne (Attendant 1) and Grey Brothers (Attendant 2), as well as soprano soloists Lindsey McLellan and Kristina Horacek Prozesky; alto soloist Susan Azaret Davies; tenor soloists Grey Brothers, Paul Osborne and Chad Ruyle; bass soloist Daniel Eifert and conductor Thomas Davies.

Tickets for the performance of the St. John Passion​ cost $20 for premium seats, $15 for the general public and $10 for students.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the Cal Poly ticket office at 805.756.4849 or visiting tickets.calpoly.edu.

Pre-ordered tickets can be held at will-call. Remaining tickets will be on sale at Trinity Episcopal Church one hour before the concert.

The event is expected to sell out, so pre-order tickets to ensure admission.

For further information, visit the Bach Week website at bachweek.calpoly.edu.

— Thomas Joyce is the minister of keyboard music at Trinity Episcopal Church.