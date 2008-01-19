Cal Poly Sweeps Westmont

Westmont’s men’s tennis team opened the 2008 campaign by driving up to San Luis Obispo for a match against NCAA Division I opponent Cal Poly on Saturday. The Warriors were swept by the Mustangs but gained valuable experience against a quality opponent.

Westmont senior Kyle Godfrey came the closest to an upset, taking the first set by a score of 6-3 at No. 1 singles against Joel Aherberg. Aherberg came back to win sets two and three by a scores of 6-2 and 6-5.

Freshman Kent Stormans played at No. 4 singles against the Mustangs’ Robert Foy, taking two games in the first set and three in the second. Fellow freshman Aaron Cooke, playing at No. 2 against Andrew Gerst, claimed two games in the second set.

Westmont (0-1) will host Cal Tech at noon Jan. 26 at the Abbott Tennis Courts on the Westmont campus.

Cal Poly 7, Westmont 0 (NCAA scoring format)



Singles

1 - Joel Aherberg (Cal Poly) def. Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) 3-6, 6-2, 6-5

2 - Andrew Gerst (Cal Poly) def. Aaron Cooke (Westmont) 6-0, 6-2

3 - Darryn Young (Cal Poly) def. Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) 6-0, 6-0

4 - Robert Foy (Cal Poly) def. Kent Stormans (Westmont) 6-2, 6-3

5 - Drew Jacobs (Cal Poly) def. Martin Park (Westmont) 6-0, 6-1

6 - Blake Wardman (Cal Poly) def. Chris Hill (Westmont) 6-1, 6-0



Doubles

1 - Andrew Gerloff/Joel Aherberg (Cal Poly) def. Kyle Godfrey/Aaron Cooke (Westmont) 8-2

2 - Darryn Young/Robert Foy (Cal Poly) def. Arthur Kalayjian/Ryley Schultz (Westmont) 8-3

3 - Nick Berger/Blake Wardman (Cal Poly) def. Kent Stormans/Martin Park (Westmont) 8-3

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.