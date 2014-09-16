Cal Poly’s TechPitch Competition Adds Cash Prize, Extends Application Deadline

Cal Poly’s Small Business Development Center for Innovation has expanded the geographic reach of applicants to its fourth annual TechPitch competition, extended the deadline to apply and added a $5,000 cash prize.

The competition, the only such event in the Tri-County region, seeks early-stage startups ready for angel or venture capital funding. Those who qualify as finalists must be available for pitch coaching with the TechPitch committee during the three weeks prior to the event, set for Oct. 22.

The event invites startups in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to apply at techpitch.org by submitting an executive summary of their business plan by midnight Sept. 22.

Technology leader Douglas Hutcheson, former CEO of Leap Wireless International, will be the event keynote speaker.

“TechPitch has become a must-attend event that draws hundreds of business, technology and civic leaders,” said Stephen Nellis of the Pacific Business Times.

Michael Manchak of the Economic Vitality Corp. said, “Access to capital for startup businesses remains a challenge, and this event is helping entrepreneurs make investor contacts and gain constructive advice.”

At the event, six selected applicants will pitch their viable technology-related business idea to a panel of industry experts and investors. The winners will share $5,000 in cash prizes for business expenses and investment. All contestants will receive professional consulting services, contacts and opportunities from the affiliate organizations.

“We are seeing the emergence of a real tech hub in San Luis Obispo,” said Judy Mahan, director of the SLO HotHouse and Cal Poly Small Business Development Center. “Through TechPitch, we are building on that, seeking to promote the launch and growth of the region’s hottest new tech companies.”

TechPitch will be held at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo on Oct. 22. Tickets are $35 per person and $250 for a table of eight. Student tickets are $15 each. For more information and event registration, click here.

TechPitch is produced through a collaboration by the Cal Poly Small Business Development Center for Innovation; Cal Poly’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Softec and the Economic Vitality Corp. Event sponsors include S. Brett Whitaker, Bank of America and Heritage Oaks Bank.

— Chelsea Brown is a media coordinator for Cal Poly’s Small Business Development Center for Innovation.