Cal State Fullerton’s Colton Eastman No-Hits UCSB in Big West Opener

Baseball

Cal State Fullerton ace Colton Eastman threw a no-hitter against UCSB, leading the Titans to a 3-0 win in the Big West baseball opener on Thursday at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

It was first time UCSB had been no hit since the 1967 season.

Eastman's no-no was the first for Cal State Fullerton since the 2014 season and the fifth overall for the program.

Eastman and the Titans (10-13, 1-0 Big West) weren't perfect, as the Gauchos (9-12-1, 0-1) had six baserunners on via a walk, two hit by pitches, and three errors. Down 3-0 at that point, UCSB even mounted a threat in the ninth and got the game-tying run to the plate after Clay Fisher was hit in the back with a stray curveball to put runners on first and second with one out.

However, Eastman recovered and got the Gauchos to bounce two ground balls to the right side for the last two outs of the contest.

The gem from Eastman overshadowed a solid collective pitching effort from UCSB freshman lefty Jack Dashwood and junior right-hander Kevin Chandler, who teamed up to allow just one earned run over the course of the game.

The Titans, whose 10 hits for the game were all singles, created all the offense they would need in the second inning. They capitalized on a leadoff error by putting together three singles in quick succession around a sac bunt to bring in a pair of runs. Brett Borgongno singled in another run in the sixth to cap off a three-hit, two-RBI day.

UCSB and Cal State Fullerton resume their series on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.