Calcagno & Hamilton Real Estate Team Opens New Office on Coast Village Road

Advice

The real estate team of Calcagno & Hamilton has opened a new office on Coast Village Road in Montecito. Working under the brokerage umbrella of Village Properties, the eight-person office, including Michael Calcagno and Nancy Hamilton, serves Santa Barbara and Montecito.

The full-service office also hosts Considerate Done, a concierge service that gives information and references on local, real estate-related businesses. In 2014, the Calcagno & Hamilton team closed over $100 million in sales and continually ranks in the top 1 percent of agents worldwide.

The Calcagno & Hamilton team’s 1,260-square foot office is situated in Plaza Montecito, the former site of Turk Hessellund Nursery.

Designed by architect Brian Cearnal, the multi-use Spanish colonial style building houses two condominiums, The Honor Bar restaurant, and other retail residents.

Plaza Montecito, which is less than a year old, received the Santa Barbara Beautiful Commercial Property Award earlier this month.

Hamilton is responsible for the interior’s welcoming feel and living room-like appeal. The displayed art is from the Santa Monica-based Peter Fetterman Gallery, which specializes in the finest original photography.

“Our space is about connecting community. I wanted it to feel like a home,” said Hamilton, who has purchased and remodeled 25 homes in the Santa Barbara area. “There’s nothing more rewarding than helping people enjoy buying a home. There’s a special excitement in helping people that way.”

About the Calcagno & Hamilton Team

Michael Calcagno began selling real estate in 2005, and within one year he was in the top 1 percent of real estate producers in Santa Barbara. Within three years, he was in the top 1 percent of his brokerage’s agents worldwide.

He credits his success to his love of real estate and his strong negotiating, marketing and contractual skills.

A graduate of UCSB and the Brooks Institute, Calcagno enjoys ocean-based water sports and fly-fishing on his family’s Montana ranch. He may be reached at 805.896.0876 or [email protected].

Nancy Hamilton began her real estate career over 25 years ago and has been active in the local market on a full-time basis since 1996.

She placed in the top 1 percent of Santa Barbara real estate agents every year while raising her three daughters, being an active PTA volunteer and coaching children’s basketball and soccer leagues.

She attributes her success to her family’s support as well as her vision, discipline and enthusiasm.

Hamilton attended college in Virginia before attending law school and working for Morgan Stanley. She may be reached at 805.451.4442 or [email protected].

Dan Crawford has extensive experience with single-family homes, condos and multi-unit properties. The Santa Barbara native attended local schools from Cold Springs Elementary through UCSB, so he knows the Santa Barbara area.

An active community member, Crawford is frequently involved in local events and fundraisers. He enjoys surfing the California coastline, organizing hiking trips and spending time with his family.

Crawford may be reached at 805.886.5764 or at [email protected].

Amanda Lee brings to her real estate clients a unique skill set honed from a successful career in marketing, branding and public relations for international brands in the surf, lifestyle and fashion industries.

The UCSB graduate is known for listening carefully to her client’s needs and working hard to exceed their goals, both of which allow her to indulge her passion of making a house a home.

Lee may be reached at 805.770.5300 or email at [email protected].

Kelly Mahan’s broad knowledge of the local community and real estate market, as well as her work ethic and professional reputation makes her an integral member of the Calcagno & Hamilton team.

A familiar face in media circles, she currently pens a weekly column for the Montecito Journal and a monthly real estate column for the Santa Barbara Sentinel, and she also produces a monthly newsletter for the Pearl Chase Society.

The UCSB graduate may be reached at 805.208.1451 or at [email protected].

Lisa McCollum has over 15 years of business experience in management, special event coordination and public relations in the Santa Barbara area.

Originally from Washington, D.C. and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, she perfectly understands the relocation needs of clients.

McCollum is the owner of Considerate Done, a concierge company specializing in business relocation.

She holds an MBA from Pepperdine’s Graziadio School of Business and Management. She may be reached at 805.886.6746 or [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Calcagno & Hamilton.