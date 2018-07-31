CalCannabis Holds Santa Barbara Hearing During Comment Period for Cultivation Licensing

Sparse crowd shows up at gathering to offer comments on rules for marijuana growers

In contrast to the packed meetings Santa Barbara County held on cannabis cultivation regulations, a small group gathered at a CalCannabis hearing Tuesday to give feedback on state licensing.

About 12 people showed up to the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort for the third in a series of public hearings across the state with representatives from CalCannabis, a division of the California Department of Food and Agriculture overseeing cannabis cultivation regulations.

There were no formal presentations at the hearing, just opportunities for people to offer comments on rules for marijuana growers.

California’s three state cannabis licensing authorities — CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing, the Bureau of Cannabis Control and the Manufactured Cannabis Safety Branch — published proposed new rules in the California Regulatory Notice Register on July 13.

The publication starts the formal rule-making process to adopt non-emergency cannabis regulations and marks the opening of a 45-day public comment period. So far, the state has been issuing temporary licenses, not permanent ones.

“This is part of the public process and part of the rule-making process,” CalCannabis director Richard Parrott said.

The Board of Supervisors has adopted marijuana-related business licensing and land use ordinances that will regulate cultivation and sales within unincorporated areas, and many cities in Santa Barbara County have also passed their own local rules.

“We just started running our county’s program, processing permits and thinking about enforcement efforts for cannabis within the county,” Jackie Campbell, Santa Barbara County Planning and Development supervising planner, told the CalCannabis panel Tuesday.

In her comments on the state's proposed regulations, Campbell took issue with the state’s regulation of mixed light cultivation sites.

The proposed law says “mixed light license types of all tiers and sizes shall ensure that lights used for cultivation are shielded from sunset to sunrise,” and she asked whether that could also apply to indoor cultivators.

She also cited concerns about the state’s definition of “10 calendar days” under the temporary license application requirement section.

“Ten calendar days can be only four working days when we have holidays and weekends,” Campbell said.

Hilart Abrahamian, the co-founder of WebJoint, a California cannabis software company, commented that industry insiders need more assistance and training on using the California Cannabis Track-and-Trace system, which is used statewide to record the inventory and movement of cannabis and cannabis products through the commercial cannabis distribution chain.

“There is a whole industry that wants to do things properly, but we have never used the system before,” Abrahamian said. “We need our hands held as much as possible.”

Comments on the state's proposed cannabis regulations will be accepted in writing through 5 p.m. Aug. 27, and instructions for submitting comments are available online at calcannabis.cdfa.ca.gov.

Four public hearings were scheduled throughout California to gather comment on the proposed regulations, with the last one scheduled Aug. 28 in Sacramento.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .