CalCoast Window Tinting Receives 2016 Best of Santa Barbara Award

CalCoast Window Tinting has been selected for the 2016 Best of Santa Barbara Award in the window tinting service category by the Santa Barbara Award Program.

Each year, the Santa Barbara Award Program identifies companies that the organization believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category.

These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the Santa Barbara community.

These exceptional companies help make the Santa Barbara area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category.

The 2016 Santa Barbara Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Santa Barbara Award Program and data provided by third parties.

— Doreen Eyman represents CalCoast Window Tinting.