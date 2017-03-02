Caldecott Author Brings His Story to Kids at Library

Caldecott Medal-winning illustrator and author David Wiesner will talk to young readers about his books and his life as a writer and artist at 4 p.m. Friday, March 10, in the Faulkner Gallery at Santa Barbara's Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Wiesner is most noted for his wordless picture books. His many-layered and detailed watercolors depict fantastical scenes, and invite readers to tell their own stories. His new graphic novel, Fish Girl, featuring a mermaid and an octopus, is being released on March 7.

Wiesner will share how he started drawing as a child, talk about the comic heroes and master artworks that influenced his own work, and describe how he gets his ideas and brings them to life.

The audience will include students from Girls’ Inc. and the A-OK after-school program who have completed Reading Ambassador read-aloud training. A selection of Wiesner's picture books will be on display in the Children's Library.

Wiesner's visit is in conjunction with events and an exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art that runs through May 14. Doors will open at 3:40 p.m. Seating is limited, first come-first served.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.