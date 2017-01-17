Posted on January 17, 2017 | 3:49 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Caleb John (Anderson) Kruse, of Santa Maria, Calif., left this earth to be with Jesus on Jan. 11, 2017.

Caleb had courageously battled congenital heart and lung issues all his life. His strong-willed, Superman demeanor made him feel that he could conquer whatever medical dilemma came his way, but as we know our bodies can only handle so much and after a lifetime of surgeries and hospital stays, his body was so tired of fighting.

He would often say, “I’m a 22-year-old in an 80-year-old body and I am tired.”

He fought to the end to survive with his fist held tight until a sweet release came upon him and he saw the Lord. Caleb participated in several experimental procedures which paved the way to enhancing his life, but saving other lives in the process. His passion for living to the extreme was evident by his outlandish activities.

Caleb was loved by many, but his compassion for animals was at the forefront of his desires even to his very end. Caleb’s dream was to start a foundation in order to save homeless animals and provide their care.

Caleb is survived by his father Kurt Kruse; mother Connie Kruse; brother Jeremy Wirth; the love of his life Caitlin Gibbons; best friend Vincent Franco; grandparents Gae McCoy, Jeff McCoy of Santa Maria, Virginia Milliner of Kansas, John Kruse, Joann Kruse of Texas; as well as many other family members from Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Missouri and many friends whom he dearly loved.

In lieu of flowers, Caleb requested that donations be made to one of the following foundations, in the name of Caleb Kruse:

» Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, P.O. Box 307, Santa Maria, CA, 93456

» Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 1700, Santa Maria, CA, 93456-1700

» Paw Works, 79 E. Daily Drive, #515, Camarillo, CA 93010

» Shadow’s Fund, P.O. Box 1472, Lompoc CA 93438

» Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza St., Encinitas, CA 92024

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Jan, 21, 2017, at Church for Life, 3130 Skyway Drive, #501, Santa Maria. Caleb would want nothing more than casual dress (Angel and Airways attire if you have) and a fun celebration of his extravagant life.

— Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.