Calfire Crew Member Hurt in Tree-Trimming Mishap

A Calfire crew member was injured Friday afternoon while trimming trees on the city’s Westside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. on Wentworth Avenue, near East Cota Street, where the Calfire crew was trimming eucalyptus trees along the railroad tracks.

The crew member, whose name was not released, was about 30 feet up in a tree when a branch he was cutting struck him in the head, leaving him unconscious and with a laceration, said fire Capt. Lee Waldron.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene, and the crew members was lowered to the ground, where he was treated by paramedics before being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Waldron said.

Details on his condition were not immediately available.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.