CHP Officer Receives Minor Injuries in Highway 101 Crash Near Gaviota

A California Highway Patrol officer from the Buellton area received minor injuries after he was involved in a crash Thursday morning while trying to get the scene of other vehicle collisions on Highway 101 near Gaviota.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., Officer Felipe Hernandez was stopped within the center median on northbound Highway 101, just north of Highway 1, while responding to a pair of separate crashes, Officer Kevin McCool said.

Those crashes occurred on southbound Highway 101, 2 miles from his location.

While the officer was stopped within the center median he had his rear amber emergency lights activated, and was waiting for a break in the southbound traffic, McCool said.

He had been stopped for approximately 20 to 30 seconds when a southbound Ford F-250 pickup truck lost control due to its unsafe speed, McCool added.

The Ford spun around into the northbound center median and narrowly missed the front of the officer’s patrol car, a 2016 Dodge Charger, according to McCool.

Driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris directly behind the Ford truck, Virginia Yan, 25, of San Luis Obispo, lost control of the vehicle due to the unsafe speed, he said.

Yan’s vehicle spun out of control, crossed into the northbound center median and hit the front of the patrol car.

The Ford F-250 came to a stop on the east shoulder of northbound Highway 101 and did not hit anything.

Yan's Toyota came to a stop blocking the southbound traffic lanes of the highway, while Hernandez's patrol car came to a stop within the center median.

Both drivers had minor injuries with the CHP officer complaining of pain to his hands, back and legs while Yan complained of pain in her knee, McCool said.

The CHP closed done a lane in each direction following the collision, but reopened them around 9:30 a.m.

