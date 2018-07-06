Friday, July 6 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Calibre 50 Playing at Chumash Casino July 20

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | July 6, 2018 | 4:45 p.m.

Calibre 50 will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 20, at the Chumash Casino Resort, but a second show featuring the renowned Latin quartet has been canceled.

Due to overwhelming ticket demand for Calibre 50’s July 20 performance, the Chumash Casino Resort added a second show, which was scheduled for Thursday, July 19. But the band, citing scheduling conflicts, has been forced to cancel that Thursday concert.

Credit-card purchases for July 19 tickets will be refunded within 5-7 business days. For cash refunds, visit the Club Indulge desk at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Calibre 50’s July 20 performance is sold out and proving to be one of the most anticipated concerts on the Chumash Casino Resort’s summer schedule.

This year, Calibre 50 has won the iHeartRadio Music Award for Regional Mexican Artist of the Year for the second year in a row. The group also brought home the Billboard Latin Music Award for Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group.

In April, Calibre 50 and Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin received Pandora's first ever "Billions" awards, celebrating the artists' achievement of attaining more than 1 billion streams on the online service.

Calibre 50 has also won back-to-back Lo Nuestro Awards for Regional Mexican Group or Duo of the Year in 2017 and 2016.

The group set a new attendance record at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in March when 75,565 Calibre 50 fans packed the venue for an unforgettable concert.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

