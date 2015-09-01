California Attorney General Kamala Harris Backs Salud Carbajal

Advice

California Attorney General Kamala Harris joins hundreds of national, state and community leaders in endorsing Salud Carbajal for Congress.

California’s top law enforcement official and the first woman to serve as California’s Attorney General, Harris recognizes Carbajal’s track record of both working across party lines to get results and fighting for the middle class.

"Salud Carbajal is a hard-working and effective advocate for California’s working-class families," Harris said. "He has a proven track record of bringing people together and delivering real results. I am proud to endorse Salud Carbajal for Congress.”

Harris is a leader on bringing smart, innovative and effective approaches to fighting crime and bringing justice to consumers as well as standing up for equal rights for all Californians.

She has fought to preserve our state’s natural resources and coastline and is working with local officials on taking legal action in response to the recent oil spill.



“I am honored to have the support of our state’s Attorney General, Kamala Harris," stated Salud Carbajal. “She’s an advocate for smart approaches to crime and supportive of our efforts to protect our coastline and preserve our quality of life. Together, we are going to fight every day to strengthen the middle class and preserve our unique quality of life on the Central Coast.”

— Cory Black represents Salud Carbajal.