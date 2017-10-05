California Avocado Festival Rolls Into Carpinteria This Weekend

3-day event, now in its 31st year, features live music, and avocado-inspired food, drinks, and vendors celebrating the scaly skinned fruit.

Avocado lovers are expected to be out in droves this weekend in downtown Carpinteria — to celebrate and munch on the creamy, green-fleshed fruit.

The California Avocado Festival board of directors will host the free, three-day street festival from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of Linden Avenue.

The festival, now in its 31st year, features more than 75 bands performing across four stages, avocado-inspired food, drinks, vendors, and merchandise celebrating the scaly-skinned fruit. And, of course, guacamole.

“It’s good family fun, everyone enjoys the broad diversity of music and beautiful weather in Carpinteria,” said Anthony Staal, California Avocado Festival volunteer board member. There are amazing foods.”

The event celebrates the avocado orchards scattered across the Carpinteria Valley.

“The best avocados in the world are from the Carpinteria Valley,” Staal said. “When you taste our avocados compared to other regions — they are amazing.”

The weekend gathering has been dubbed one of the largest free street festivals in California, drawing crowds of more than 100,000 people.

“People come from all over the world — the beauty of the Avocado Festival is that for three days we become a huge destination,” Staal said. “We provide a venue for nonprofits and for-profits. Most local businesses have an uptick in sales.”

Parking on Friday is available at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 Linden Ave, with a shuttle service.

Parking on Saturday and Sunday is available at Carpinteria High School for $10 per car, with a free shuttle service all day.

“The money goes back to the high school,” Staal said. “The shuttle will bring people back to their cars.”

No pets are allowed unless they are service animals. Volunteers from DAWG will be on hand to watch your pooch at 5100 Carpinteria Ave. They will provide two hours of free care. Monetary donations will be accepted.

As for new additions to the festival this year, the Ferris wheel is back.

“At the top of the Ferris wheel, you can see the ocean and the city,” Staal said. “It’s a wonderful place to be.”

