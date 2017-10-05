Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:11 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

California Avocado Festival Rolls Into Carpinteria This Weekend

3-day event, now in its 31st year, features live music, and avocado-inspired food, drinks, and vendors celebrating the scaly skinned fruit.

Avocado lovers will converge on downtown Carpinteria this weekend for the 31st annual California Avocado Festival. The event runs from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of Linden Avenue.
Avocado lovers will converge on downtown Carpinteria this weekend for the 31st annual California Avocado Festival. The event runs from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of Linden Avenue. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 5, 2017 | 10:22 p.m.

Avocado lovers are expected to be out in droves this weekend in downtown Carpinteria — to celebrate and munch on the creamy, green-fleshed fruit.

The California Avocado Festival board of directors will host the free, three-day street festival from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of Linden Avenue.

The festival, now in its 31st year, features more than 75 bands performing across four stages, avocado-inspired food, drinks, vendors, and merchandise celebrating the scaly-skinned fruit. And, of course, guacamole.

“It’s good family fun, everyone enjoys the broad diversity of music and beautiful weather in Carpinteria,” said Anthony Staal, California Avocado Festival volunteer board member. There are amazing foods.”

The event celebrates the avocado orchards scattered across the Carpinteria Valley.

“The best avocados in the world are from the Carpinteria Valley,” Staal said. “When you taste our avocados compared to other regions — they are amazing.”

The weekend gathering has been dubbed one of the largest free street festivals in California, drawing crowds of more than 100,000 people.

“People come from all over the world — the beauty of the Avocado Festival is that for three days we become a huge destination,” Staal said. “We provide a venue for nonprofits and for-profits. Most local businesses have an uptick in sales.”

Parking on Friday is available at St Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 Linden Ave, with a shuttle service.

Parking on Saturday and Sunday is available at Carpinteria High School for $10 per car, with a free shuttle service all day.

“The money goes back to the high school,” Staal said. “The shuttle will bring people back to their cars.”

No pets are allowed unless they are service animals. Volunteers from DAWG will be on hand to watch your pooch at 5100 Carpinteria Ave. They will provide two hours of free care. Monetary donations will be accepted.

As for new additions to the festival this year, the Ferris wheel is back. 

“At the top of the Ferris wheel, you can see the ocean and the city,” Staal said. “It’s a wonderful place to be.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 