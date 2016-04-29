California Congressmen Steve Knight, Paul Cook Endorse Katcho Achadjian for Congress

Congressman Paul Cook (R-Calif. 8) and Congressman Steve Knight (R-Calif. 25) announced their endorsement of Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian in his congressional campaign to represent California’s 24th District.

“Katcho’s commitment to the prosperity and security of the Central Coast is unmatched,” said Cook, a retired Marine Corps colonel and two-time Purple Heart recipient who represents the High Desert. “Katcho’s record of putting the needs of residents above partisanship is proof of his integrity. I’m confident Katcho is the best candidate for the job.”

Prior to his election to the California State Assembly, Achadjian served on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors for three consecutive terms, where he worked to balance budgets and solve pressing community issues.

Recognized as a forward-thinking leader, Achadjian was named Arroyo Grande Citizen of the Year in 1984 for his active service in the community.

“As a businessman, a neighbor and an elected representative, Katcho has worked tirelessly to create jobs and improve the quality of life for residents across the Central Coast,” said Congressman Knight, an 18-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department who currently represents the Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys. “He has the experience and solutions needed to get the job done in Congress.”

Since announcing his campaign for Congress earlier this year, Achadjian has earned substantial support from leaders across California and the local community, including endorsements from 100 percent of the Republicans in the California State Assembly and Senate; former California Governors George Deukmejian and Pete Wilson; and former members of Congress Bill Thomas, George Radanovich and Elton Gallegly.

“It’s an honor to earn the support of both Steve and Paul,” Achadjian responded. “With their help, I know I can continue to earn the support needed to be the Central Coast’s voice in Washington.”

Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties and part of Ventura County.

He has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade. He lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com.

— Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.