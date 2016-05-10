California Correctional Peace Officers Association Endorses Katcho for Congress

Assemblymember and congressional candidate Katcho Achadjian announced Monday, May 2, 2016, that he has received the endorsement of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association.

“Katcho understands the dangers correctional officers face and the support they need to keep our prisons secure and protect public safety,” said CCPOA President Chuck Alexander. “Katcho is the right person to represent us in Congress.”

Founded in 1957, the CCPOA represents more than 30,000 correctional peace officers working inside California’s prisons and youth facilities, as well as the state’s parole agents who supervise inmates after their release.

Responding to the endorsement, Achadjian said, “The men and women who serve in our correctional facilities play an important role in keeping California safe. They need all of our support, and I’ll be pleased to represent and advocate for them in Congress.”

The endorsement of the CCPOA follows several from the public safety community, including the California Police Chiefs Association, the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, the San Luis Obispo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

Prior to serving in the California State Assembly, Achadjian was elected to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, where he served for three consecutive terms.

Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County and part of Ventura County.

He has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade. He lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com.

— Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.