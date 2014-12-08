Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:09 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

State Democratic Party Vice Chair to Speak at Dinner Hosted by Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley

By Laura Selken for the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley | December 8, 2014 | 1:49 p.m.

California Democratic Party Vice Chair Eric Bauman will be the featured speaker at the upcoming holiday dinner hosted by the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley.

Bauman is also chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, the largest local Democratic Party organization in the nation.

The holiday dinner and party will be held Thursday, Dec. 18 at the United Domestic Workers of America headquarters, 402 S. Miller St. in Santa Maria. Social time begins at 5 p.m. with a turkey dinner served at 6 p.m.

Professionally, Bauman was the senior advisor to California Assembly Speaker John Pérez and the director of the Speaker’s Office of Member Services-Los Angeles. Prior to joining the speaker’s office, he held various senior-level positions in California government, including serving as senior advisor to Senate Majority Leader Dean Florez, senior advi­sor to Lt. Gov. John Garamendi and deputy insurance commissioner, overseeing the Community Relations Branch of the California Department of Insurance.

Bauman previously served as special assistant to Gov. Gray Davis and director of the gov­ernor’s Los Angeles regional office. He also served as the governor’s liaison to the LGBT and HIV/AIDS communities.

As a registered nurse, Bauman spent many years in intensive care and trauma nursing before moving into hospital administration. In 1991, he co-founded a health care management consulting firm, Consultants in Nursing Ser­vices Administration, specializing in the administrative, staffing and information system needs of hospital nurses.

Bauman is the vice chair of the LA County Insurance Commission and serves on the advisory board of the Medical Reserve Corps of Los Angeles and the LA County Voting Systems Assessment Project Advisory Committee. Until re­cently, he was on the board of Glendale Memorial Hospital and the Latino Coalition against AIDS.

The event will also feature entertainment by a group of folklorico dancers from the El Padrecito Dance Studio. The studio was founded by Father Masseo Gonzales, “El Padrecito.” The current dance program is in Guadalupe and provides dance instruction in the area of hip-hop, ballet, Hula, folklorico and other dance forms.

Reservations and payment of $35 per person must be received by Monday, Dec. 15. They may be delivered or mailed to DCSMV headquarters, 327 Plaza Drive, Suite 2, Santa Maria, CA 93454. Office hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information, call 805.349.2708.

— Laura Selken represents the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 