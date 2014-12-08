State Democratic Party Vice Chair to Speak at Dinner Hosted by Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley

California Democratic Party Vice Chair Eric Bauman will be the featured speaker at the upcoming holiday dinner hosted by the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley.

Bauman is also chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, the largest local Democratic Party organization in the nation.

The holiday dinner and party will be held Thursday, Dec. 18 at the United Domestic Workers of America headquarters, 402 S. Miller St. in Santa Maria. Social time begins at 5 p.m. with a turkey dinner served at 6 p.m.

Professionally, Bauman was the senior advisor to California Assembly Speaker John Pérez and the director of the Speaker’s Office of Member Services-Los Angeles. Prior to joining the speaker’s office, he held various senior-level positions in California government, including serving as senior advisor to Senate Majority Leader Dean Florez, senior advi­sor to Lt. Gov. John Garamendi and deputy insurance commissioner, overseeing the Community Relations Branch of the California Department of Insurance.

Bauman previously served as special assistant to Gov. Gray Davis and director of the gov­ernor’s Los Angeles regional office. He also served as the governor’s liaison to the LGBT and HIV/AIDS communities.

As a registered nurse, Bauman spent many years in intensive care and trauma nursing before moving into hospital administration. In 1991, he co-founded a health care management consulting firm, Consultants in Nursing Ser­vices Administration, specializing in the administrative, staffing and information system needs of hospital nurses.

Bauman is the vice chair of the LA County Insurance Commission and serves on the advisory board of the Medical Reserve Corps of Los Angeles and the LA County Voting Systems Assessment Project Advisory Committee. Until re­cently, he was on the board of Glendale Memorial Hospital and the Latino Coalition against AIDS.

The event will also feature entertainment by a group of folklorico dancers from the El Padrecito Dance Studio. The studio was founded by Father Masseo Gonzales, “El Padrecito.” The current dance program is in Guadalupe and provides dance instruction in the area of hip-hop, ballet, Hula, folklorico and other dance forms.

Reservations and payment of $35 per person must be received by Monday, Dec. 15. They may be delivered or mailed to DCSMV headquarters, 327 Plaza Drive, Suite 2, Santa Maria, CA 93454. Office hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information, call 805.349.2708.

— Laura Selken represents the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley.