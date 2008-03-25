An anonymous tip led officers to a woman who’d recently set up camp in the living room of a vacant home on Bath Street. "I am a victim of homelessness,” she declared after the officers confronted her. “I just need to get ahead and get a house, she added.”

California Dreamin’

Santa Barbara — An anonymous tip led officers to a woman who’d recently set up camp in the living room of a vacant home on Bath Street. The unlawful tenant, a tall blonde in her 30s, greeted the officers as they approached the front door. Questioned about the sleeping bag on the floor, the woman eventually confessed admitting she planned on staying at the unoccupied home while she established residency.