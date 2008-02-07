California Dreaming
Busted! For week of February 6, 2008
By Rebecca Carroll
California Dreamin’
An anonymous tip led officers to a squatter who’d recently set up camp in the living room of a vacant home on Bath Street. The unlawful tenant, a tall blonde woman in her 30s, greeted the officers as they approached the front door. (Full Story…)
California Dreamin’
An anonymous tip led officers to a squatter who’d recently set up camp in the living room of a vacant home on Bath Street. The unlawful tenant, a tall blonde woman in her 30s, greeted the officers as they approached the front door. Questioned about the sleeping bag on the floor, the woman eventually confessed admitting she planned on staying at the unoccupied home while she established residency.
“I am a victim of homelessness,” she declared. Adding, “I just need to get ahead and get a house.”
After confirming with the property owner that the female was, in fact, a squatter and an uninvited guest, she was arrested for trespassing.
Meat Market
A woman shopping in the meat department of a Hollister Avenue grocery store was caught off-guard Tuesday afternoon when approached by an unknown male. Asking the woman if she wanted “to have sex,” the man, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, pulled back is jacket exposing his erect penis.
Dropping her grocery items to the floor, the woman quickly left the isle while the pervert left the store undetected. The woman told authorities, if located, she’d certainly be able to identify the man.
Student Forced to Use Common Sense
An Isla Vista resident, 23, will need to use common sense next time he gets behind the wheel of his car. If he’s been drinking, he’ll be unable to use his digital alcohol detector, the AlcoHAWK; A gadget he would typically use to determine if he’d had one too many.
After entering the victim’s unlocked car on Sueno Road last week, a thief stole not only the victim’s breathalyzer, but also his iPod.
Valuable Lesson
Over $6,000 worth of tools stolen from a storage space on the 7400 block of Cathedral Oaks during a torrential rainstorm last month left investigators hard-pressed to find any clues left behind by the suspect.
The victim, the owner of a tree service, told authorities he regularly leaves the storage site unattended and unlocked and, up until the late January burglary, has never experienced any problems.
Use Words, Not Weapons
A ten-inch hunting knife and a 17-inch metal pipe were among the items uncovered in a car search on Saturday. The driver submitted to the search after officers found him loitering along the 1200 block of Pascual Street, an area known for gang activity.
When probed about the could-be weapons, the driver told officers he keeps them in his car for protection because, he said, he “always has problems with someone.”
He was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon.
Mean and Messy
A cleaning crew at a Victoria Street theater will need to repaint the walls of the mens’ bathroom after vandals made a huge mess. In addition to covering the walls with graffiti, the suspects expelled a fire extinguisher damaging the paint.
Doctor’s Office Ransacked Over Weekend
A local doctor returned to his Mission Street office to find it ransacked and over $1200 in office supplies missing. Ink pens and high lighters, as well as a cash box and business checks, were taken in the weekend break-in.
The burglar gained access to the building by forcing his way through the front door. The door will cost around $300 to replace.
Somebody for Mom to Meet
As officers outside a Santa Barbara pub separated two men engaged in a physical confrontation, in an attempt to protect her boyfriend, a female bystander intervened. Claiming one aggravated combatant was her boyfriend, she demanded the officers back away from the brawl. The woman, who’d become increasingly abusive toward law enforcement during the 2 a.m. scuffle, was eventually arrested and placed in the back seat of the patrol vehicle where she continued her outburst by kicking at the windows and doors.
Join the Club
Behaving suspiciously, a young man at a downtown retail store caught the attention of a loss prevention agent. Carefully watching the man from a distance in the dressing room, the agent watched as he cut security tags off the clothing and then concealed the items under his own clothes.
Apprehending the thief, the subject relinquished the stolen merchandise totaling over $500 to the agent. After recovering the leather jacket, dress shirt and jeans, a police officer was called to the scene to continue processing the offender. A search of the man’s pockets revealed marijuana and Ecstasy, the stimulant and hallucinogenic drug.
When questioned about the theft, he responded, “I just wanted the items and thought they were too expensive to pay for.”
He was arrested for grand theft.
Revenge in Cyberspace?
A disgruntled former employee of a Hollister Avenue car dealership is accused of blocking some of his former employer’s Websites. In the report, the victim accuses the suspect of blocking the sites and then asking for $2,000 to unblock them.
The situation was filed as a suspicious circumstance.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. David Harsanyi: Free Trade Already Puts America First - June 18, 2018 | 11:43 a.m.
- 2. How to Make Seared Beef Sirloin and Grilled Peach Salad - June 18, 2018 | 10:25 a.m.
- 3. Housing Authority Secures $21.3 Million for Affordable Housing for Veterans, Seniors - June 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 4. Established Entrepreneur Foundation Integrated into WEV - June 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
- 5. Hospice of Santa Barbara Offers Invitations Workshops - June 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >