Pixel Tracker

Sunday, February 24 , 2019, 9:28 pm | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

California Earned Income Tax Credit Campaign Aims to Help Young Adults Escape Poverty

Officials promote program’s benefits as way to keep students focused on education and opportunities

CalEITC4Me awareness campaign Click to view larger
From left, Frank Quezada, resident services supervisor for the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara City College spokeswoman Luz Reyes-Martin; Laura Capps, a CalEITC4Me board member; SBCC Superintendent-President Anthony Beebe; state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara; and Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, at the SBCC food pantry Friday. The group was on hand to promote the California Earned Income Tax Credit and what it can do for students. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 24, 2019 | 4:43 p.m.

A program is helping put money in the hands of eligible low-income wage earners when they file their tax return, and advocates are raising awareness about the earned income tax credit.

Working families and individuals may qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit.

It’s the first time that people ages 18 to 24 in California are eligible to claim the so-called Cal EITC.

Filing an income tax return is necessary to receive the credit.

Cal EITC was introduced to provide a much-needed boost for low-income wage earners filing tax returns.

This year, it’s estimated that more than 600,000 young people statewide are expected to qualify for the credit.

The majority of Californians eligible are working part-time and single. More than 70 percent of people who qualify for the program are women, said Laura Capps, a board member of CalEITC4Me, a public-private partnership spreading the word about the credit.

“If you file your taxes, you might get up to thousands of dollars afterward,” she said. “Studies have shown for decades it’s the way people pay their bills. Pay off that car loan. The way they buy shoes for their kids.

“Every year, billions of dollars go back to Washington rather than ... the pockets of students.”

Cal EITC advocates held an outreach event at Santa Barbara City College on Friday to talk about the credit and increase the availability of free local tax preparation services.

CalEITC4Me awareness campaign Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara City College student learns about the California Earned Income Tax Credit program outside the SBCC food pantry Friday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Education and outreach activities were provided in English and Spanish.

Multiple speakers gathered in front of SBCC’s vegetable gardens and food pantry patio on East Campus to discuss the program, and how food insecurity is standing in the way of a better life for young adults.

Cal EITC advocates are teaming up with state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara; Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara; SBCC Superintendent-President Anthony Beebe; and the United Way of Santa Barbara County.

“You look out here ... this place feeds the soul,” said Jackson, mentioning the nearby features of the ocean and mountains. “But, you need more to feed the body ... and the body is part of what we need to be successful for life. I’ve tried ramen; it’s not great. There are worse things but you don’t want to live on that.”

She stressed that “education is the tool for success,” and spoke of bringing money “back to people who really need help in order to function and survive as they try to make their lives better.”

“We want you to have what you need to be successful,” Jackson said.

Last year, the CalEITC4Me awareness campaign, along with United Way and other partners, assisted 1.4 million people claim nearly $400 million in Cal EITC.

Young workers with families may be eligible for the program and could receive up to $2,879.

If eligible for the program, people making $16,750 or less could get up to $232.

Beebe mentioned students’ financial instability, and noted that about “50 percent of our students are living below poverty (level).”

The stresses of poverty may lead to academic struggles for students in college, he said.

Many SBCC students are single parents attending the college, employed or taking care of others.

“And on top of all of that, many have food and housing insecurities,” Beebe said. “We know that every dollar we can get back into the students’ hands is a dollar that’s going to help them work toward their degree ... Help them pay the rent. Do other things that are going to be beneficial to them.”

Limón said she has had the opportunity to work with thousands of students in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties for more than 14 years.

“Food insecurity, housing and mental health were the top basic needs that were not being met by our state for students,” she said.

As college costs rise, some students go hungry.

“When we think about our own college experience, it’s easy to think about what we ate, what we didn’t eat,” Limón said. “But the reality now is that the cost of tuition has gone up incrementally high, and students can’t afford the same things.

“The trade-offs they are making are much more difficult than when we were in school.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 