California Educators to Gather in Santa Barbara to Discuss Ways to Improve College Completion

The state’s most forward-thinking and creative educational minds will come together for the Get Focused…Stay Focused! two-day conference Jan. 8-9 at SBCC, designed to start students early on a career and life plan.

It is well documented that students are taking longer to graduate from college, and in the process are accumulating massive debts. Many students wander, taking classes aimlessly with little direction.

While many solutions have focused on ways to speed students through the college system, the Get Focused…Stay Focused! program challenges educators and families to start planning for college, career and beyond as early as ninth grade.

"I see Get Focused…Stay Focused! as an incredible opportunity," said David Cash, superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District. "As a parent and an educator, I have to tell you that Get Focused…Stay Focused! is essential for our students to be successful in the 21st century."

The Get Focused…Stay Focused! Initiative is a groundbreaking program that ensures all high school students arrive at college with online, 10-year career and education plans.

The initiative has been successful in places all over the state and the nation. In Santa Barbara, SBCC has collaborated with the Carpinteria and Santa Barbara school districts to deliver a successful Dual Enrollment Freshman Transition program. The 10-year plan is a graduation requirement for Santa Barbara’s high schools.

The Jan. 8-9 event at Santa Barbara City College will feature panel discussions and workshops.

— Josh Molina represents Academic Innovations.