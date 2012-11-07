Prop. 30 Tax Increases Winning, Prop. 37 Food Labels Losing

California voters were turning down a number of statewide ballot initiatives Tuesday night, but were narrowly approving Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature Proposition 30, which calls for sharp increases in income and sales taxes.
Early Wednesday, with 83 percent of the votes counted, the California Secretary of State announced these results:
» Proposition 30, Temporary Taxes to Fund Higher Education: Winning 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent
» Proposition 31, Increased Control, Limited Spending of State Budget: Losing 60.3 percent to 39.7 percent
» Proposition 32, Prohibit Labor Unions from Spending Members’ Dues on Political Campaigns: Losing 55.5 percent to 44.5 percent
» Proposition 33, Base Auto Insurance Prices on Driver’s History: Losing 54.6 percent to 45.4 percent
» Proposition 34, Death Penalty Repeal: Losing 53.1 percent to 46.9 percent
» Proposition 35, Stricter Punishment for Human Trafficking: Winning 81.4 percent to 18.6 percent
» Proposition 36, Reform State “Three-Strikes” Law by Making It More Difficult for Prosecutors to Seek a Life Sentence for Nonviolent Third Offenses: Winning 68.7 percent to 31.3 percent
» Proposition 37, Label Genetically Engineered Food: Losing 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent
» Proposition 38, Tax Increases to Fund Education, Early Childhood Programs: Losing 72.6 percent to 27.4 percent
» Proposition 39, Revised Tax on Businesses to Fund Sustainable Energy Sources: Winning 59.8 percent to 40.2 percent
» Proposition 40, Redistrict State Senate: Winning 72 percent to 28 percent
