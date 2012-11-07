Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:39 pm | Fair 80º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Prop. 30 Tax Increases Winning, Prop. 37 Food Labels Losing

By Gabriella Slabiak, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo 2:45 a.m. | November 7, 2012 | 2:56 a.m.

California voters were turning down a number of statewide ballot initiatives Tuesday night, but were narrowly approving Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature Proposition 30, which calls for sharp increases in income and sales taxes.

Early Wednesday, with 83 percent of the votes counted, the California Secretary of State announced these results:

» Proposition 30, Temporary Taxes to Fund Higher Education: Winning 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent

» Proposition 31, Increased Control, Limited Spending of State Budget: Losing 60.3 percent to 39.7 percent

» Proposition 32, Prohibit Labor Unions from Spending Members’ Dues on Political Campaigns: Losing 55.5 percent to 44.5 percent

» Proposition 33, Base Auto Insurance Prices on Driver’s History: Losing 54.6 percent to 45.4 percent

» Proposition 34, Death Penalty Repeal: Losing 53.1 percent to 46.9 percent

» Proposition 35, Stricter Punishment for Human Trafficking: Winning 81.4 percent to 18.6 percent

» Proposition 36, Reform State “Three-Strikes” Law by Making It More Difficult for Prosecutors to Seek a Life Sentence for Nonviolent Third Offenses: Winning 68.7 percent to 31.3 percent

» Proposition 37, Label Genetically Engineered Food: Losing 53.4 percent to 46.6 percent

» Proposition 38, Tax Increases to Fund Education, Early Childhood Programs: Losing 72.6 percent to 27.4 percent

» Proposition 39, Revised Tax on Businesses to Fund Sustainable Energy Sources: Winning 59.8 percent to 40.2 percent

» Proposition 40, Redistrict State Senate: Winning 72 percent to 28 percent

Noozhawk intern Gabriella Slabiak can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 