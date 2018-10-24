Santa Barbara, State Officials Emphasize Widespread Risks of Post-Fire Flooding

Southern Santa Barbara County is among many California communities at extra risk of flooding this year due to the recent wildfires that have burned 2,100 square miles, and local leaders are holding meetings in the next week to lay out storm readiness plans for the coming winter.

Santa Barbara County has a “long history of flooding,” said county Flood Control Engineering Manager Jon Frye.

“The entire county is always at risk of flooding in the winter, even when we are in the midst of a drought,” Frye said. “In the past 20 years, every county in California has received a flood-related emergency declaration. Being prepared ahead of time is the message today.”

The deadly debris flow that ripped through Montecito on Jan. 9 is a reminder that flooding can occur anywhere, he said.

High-intensity rainfall fell on the hillsides burned by the Thomas Fire and sent mud, boulders, trees and debris downhill, in a disaster that killed 23 people and damaged hundreds of homes.

Montecito debris flow survivor Curtis Skene offered advice at the briefing. He lives nearby San Ysidro Creek, and recalled helping his neighbors evacuate after the Montecito disaster.

He advised residents to go door-to-door and meet their neighbors before a disaster, and know vulnerabilities the county faces from flooding.

“You really all need to pay attention to what these individuals are telling you,” Skene said of emergency officials. “It’s not rhetoric. It’s real. Be prepared. Think ahead.”

Officials are warning that extreme weather events, recent wildfires, and the impacts of climate change make it important for residents to be flood ready.

The county is holding two community meetings on winter storm preparedness, including information on the county's plan for emergency alerts and evacuations.

The first meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Road.

The Carpinteria meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave.

After a wildfire, flooding risk remains much higher until vegetation grows back to anchor hillsides, and it can take two to five years, said Jeff Toney, southern region administrator for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, at the Wednesday media briefing.

“The flood threat following a devastating wildfire is real, and it’s essential we all act now to prepare,” Toney said. “It’s important to prepare a whole community. Our big risk in Southern California is flood after a fire.”

The briefing held at the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services included the California Department of Water Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. It coincided with California Flood Preparedness Week.

Frye urged residents to register for the county's Aware & Prepare emergency alerts; prepare property for the winter months; stay tuned to weather forecasts; make an evacuation kit and plan ahead of a flood; and consider purchasing flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program.

The NFIP typically has a 30-day waiting period from the date of purchase, Frye noted.

