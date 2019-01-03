Pixel Tracker

California Gold Ballroom Dance Studios Holds Grand Opening

By Diane Meehan for California Gold Ballroom Dance Studio | January 3, 2019 | 5:39 p.m.
Performers demonstrate a variety of ballroom dance styles at studio opening event in Carpinteria.
Performers demonstrate a variety of ballroom dance styles at studio opening event in Carpinteria. (Courtesy photo)

A Ballroom Blitz presented a high-energy, elegant and dramatic grand opening performance by the California Gold Ballroom Dancers Dec. 15 at the California Gold Ballroom Dance Studio, 4647 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

The purpose of Ballroom Blitz, presented by six dancers, was to show the character and movement of the different ballroom dance styles.

California Gold Ballroom Dance Studio specializes in ballroom dance instruction for all ages and levels, wedding dances, national and local dance performances as well as dancesport competitions.

The studio was founded by Diane Meehan, who owns Dadiana Salon Montecito. She wanted to bring an elegant ballroom dance studio to the Santa Barbara community. Meehan is a national Dancesport Pro/Am champion who has competed in all dance styles including Latin and ballroom.

California Gold is 2,400 square feet with a world class floating dance floor imported from Denmark, wall sconces, Swarovski crystal chandeliers, custom lighting, sound system, and a live-stream movie theater.

Lead instructor Vasily Golovin, the studio’s choreographer, artistic director, instructor and dancer was the choreographer for the Ballroom Blitz amateur dancers.

Starting with a soft classic song during the performance, Golovin changed the rhythms for each dance style from a Celtic Waltz called “Flying” to a fast-paced jive, “All I Want for Christmas.”

Golovin came to the United States in 2010 from St. Petersburg, Russia, after studying ballet, classical and modern ballroom dance. He started dancing at age 9 and won his first title when he was 11.

Golovin has won a number of Top Pro/Am Instructor and Top Professional Finalist titles for his dancing and choreorgraphy.

California Gold Ballroom Dance Studios’ guest professional couple, Nikolai Tarasov and Sarah Nolan, grew up on opposite sides of the world, but both started dancing at a young age. Tarasov started in Russia, and Nolan started in New Zealand.

After meeting each other in England and falling in love, they now both live in San Francisco. Together, they hold a number of titles, including U.S. National 10 dance champions.

California Gold Ballroom is suitable for all level ballroom dance instruction, master classes, dance performances, studio showcases, competitions and social dances.

For more information on California Gold ballroom Dance Studio, call 805-705-9090 or visit californiagoldballroomdance.com.

— Diane Meehan for California Gold Ballroom Dance Studio.

 

