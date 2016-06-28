Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:11 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

California Highway Patrol Announces Openings for Senior Driving Course

By Officer John Ortega for the California Highway Patrol | June 28, 2016 | 3:10 p.m.

The Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol has announced that there are openings available for the next “Age Well Drive Smart” classes scheduled for Monday, July 11, 2016, from 5-7 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in enrolling for this free, one-time, two-hour class, which is geared towards senior drivers, can make reservations by calling the Buellton CHP area office at 805.688.5551.

The class will be held at the Buellton office, located at 166 Industrial Way.

“Age Well Drive Smart” addresses traffic safety issues that directly affect senior drivers. Some of the topics of this class include collision avoidance techniques, collision-causing elements and driver responsibilities.

For reservations, information or questions, contact the Buellton CHP office at 805.688.5551.

Officer John Ortega is the public information officer for the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol.

 
