California Highway Patrol’s New Santa Maria Commander Returns Home

A former Santa Maria Police Department Explorer has returned to his hometown to lead the California Highway Patrol's Santa Maria Area Office.

Brown started serving as the commander earlier this month, after holding multiple other assignments and achieving the rank of lieutenant with the CHP.

“Coming back, the sense of community is awesome,” he said. “All the places we've ever lived, we felt like we lived there but we didn’t feel at home. Here, we feel back at home.”

He recalled, as a young boy, driving by the former Santa Maria CHP office, or the “new” one that opened in 1993 on Carlotti Drive, and he would stare at them and pledge to work in the city.

“It’s really realizing that dream,” he said of his new assignment.

Growing up in the Santa Maria Valley, Brown said he intended to seek a career in law enforcement from a young age.

“It’s in my blood, my whole entire life,” he said, adding he does have any relatives who served in law enforcement.

His parents recall Brown’s grandpa taking the 3-year-old boy to a garage sale where he fell in love with a blue helmet that had the word “police” on it along with a yellow visor.

“From that day forward, I always said I wanted to be a police officer. My entire life that’s been my goal,” he said.

During the four years Brown spent a Santa Maria police Explorer, he helped guide traffic for the miles-long procession through Santa Maria for CHP Officers Rick Stovall and Britt Irvine, who were killed Feb. 24, 1998, in a washout on Highway 166. A civilian also died and a fourth man was rescued from raging waters of the rain-swollen Cuyama River.

Santa Maria Councilman Mike Cordero, a now retired police lieutenant, remembers Brown as a teen.

“He was a great young man,”​ Cordero said. “He worked really hard at what he was doing.”

Brown's law enforcement career serves as a classic example of the purpose of the Explorers, Cordero said.

“The whole thing is to give you a taste of police work to hopefully spark an interest as a recruiting tool and that's exactly what happened white this young man,”​ Cordero said.

At his dad’s suggestion, Brown pursued a career in the CHP rather than a local police department.

“That was the best advice he’s ever given me of everything he’s ever told me, because I’ve loved every minute of this job,” he said.

After graduating from St. Joseph High School in 1999, Brown went to Vanguard University and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Also attending Vanguard was his high school sweetheart, Leslie Anaya Brown, now his wife.

Upon completing the CHP Academy in Sacramento — a live-in, 27-week program he called one of the toughest in the country — Brown wound up working at CHP stations in West Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, “trying to make it back home.”

However, a chance to teach at the CHP Academy sent him back to Sacramento where he later worked for the Equal Employment Opportunity Office and later the Community Outreach and Media Relations Office, where he created a marketing unit for the CHP.

He then got the chance to return home, sort of. Brown worked for the Ventura office before transferring to San Luis Obispo in 2015.

“Two days ago, I finally realized my dream of working here,” Brown said Thursday.

His goal is to keep local roadways safe, focusing on enforcing seatbelt, cellphone and other enforcement measures while also helping nab criminals encountered during seemingly routine traffic stops.

The Santa Maria office also works with Santa Maria police to combat auto theft. While many of those vehicles are stolen from Santa Maria city limits, the CHP is a statewide coordinator for auto theft.

“It’s definitely a concern and there’s different tools that we can use that we’re trying to get our hands on here so I’m going to continue that effort that assist us in curbing those numbers,” Brown said.

He leads a staff of 27 officers, three sergeants and four non-uniform staff members for the office responsible for highways and some other roadways generally between Los Alamos and the Santa Maria River Bridge along with Highway 166 from the ocean to Cuyama Valley.

“In 14 years I’ve never been bored at my job. I’ve loved everything that I’ve done and had that sense of reward and impact, which is pretty neat,” he said. “They say if you love your job you’ve won, right?”

