Local News

California Highway Patrol Officer Efrem Moore Takes On More Public Role

He makes the rounds at community events to talk about the agency's mission and responsibilities in the Santa Maria Valley

CHP Efrem Moore Click to view larger
California Highway Patrol officer Efrem Moore has assumed the role of public information officer for the Santa Maria area office and has been busy attending community events to tout the responsibitlies of the agency. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 2, 2018 | 10:30 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officer Efrem Moore has been on a different type of patrol thanks to his new role.

Rather than driving Central Coast roadways, Moore has attended community events touting the CHP's mission in the Santa Maria Valley. That responsibility includes handling traffic-related matters in unincorporated areas such as Orcutt, a role often mistaken as belonging to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

In June, Moore, 50, assumed the role of public information officer for CHP’s Santa Maria office, replacing officer David Medina.

“We have responsibility for any traffic-related issues — parking complaints, high-speed vehicles through the area,” he said. “Anything related to traffic we handle in Orcutt.”

The sheriff’s department handles any other crime-related issues in unincorporated areas. Moore said several recent complaints were misdirected, leading to delays for handling traffic complaints. 

“If they would call us directly, maybe we could get there a little bit faster,” he said.

To reach CHP's Santa Maria office, call 805.349.8728.

In his short time on the job, Moore has been stationed at the Santa Barbara County Fair in Santa Maria, held Coffee with a Cop in Orcutt and set up at an Old Town Orcutt car show.

To help spread the message, he also plans to be among law enforcement officers at National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Preisker Park and at Family Day in the Park/Healthy Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at Waller Park.

“I’m out there engaging the public at whatever event I can get at, to talk to them, to educate them and to inform them about what we do and to hear any complaints they have or any suggestions that might mitigate any situations going on in their area,” he said.

He also will host the next Start Smart class focused on safety for teen drivers on Aug. 9 at the Santa Maria CHP office. He plans to offer a similar class for senior citizen drivers.

He said those of all ages need to be aware of the dangers associated with distracted driving — using a cellphone or applying makeup, for example. 

“Anything that takes your attention from the road and other people around you is distracted driving,” Moore said, adding that even holding a cellphone is a violation of the law with requirements that they must be mounted in the vehicle. 

During one of his last days on patrol before his new assignment, Moore witnessed a deadly crash when a vehicle slammed head-on into a big rig .

“That was a very devastating scene to witness,” said the veteran officer, who has responded to multiple crash scenes during his career. 

Moore began working for the CHP after seeing an ad in a newspaper seeking dispatchers. He applied, passed writing and typing tests, and landed the job. After training to be a dispatcher, he asked his background investigator if there were any other jobs he could do.

“He said, ‘Why don’t you be an officer? You’d be great,'" Moore said. 

That was 18 years and multiple assignments ago. He said he has no regrets.

“I believe in the highway patrol, and I believe in what we do," Moore said. "We’re out there to try to make everybody safe. Safety, service, security — that’s what’s on our car. That’s our motto, and that’s what we believe in.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

