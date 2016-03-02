CHP Releases Names of Drivers Killed In Northern Santa Barbara County Crashes

Drivers killed in separate wrecks Monday in northern Santa Barbara County have been identified.

On Monday morning, Felix Rodriguez Jr., 25, of Bakersfield suffered blunt force trauma and died after a vehicle crash on Highway 166, west of Rock Front Ranch.

Rodriguez was westbound on Highway 166 and passed a big rig at a high rate of speed on a straight stretch of road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

As he passed the big rig, Rodriguez allowed his vehicle to travel off the highway onto the south shoulder where he lost control, the CHP said.

The driver overcorrected to the right, veered across both highway lanes and went off the highway.

The 2006 Honda Accord “traveled down a steep embankment where it rolled over coming to rest on its roof in the Cuyama river bed,” a CHP report said.

He was found in the driver's seat, with the seat belt still attached.

Hours later, 55-year-old Brion Foust of Santa Maria died after his classic truck crashed into a tree in Orcutt.

Firefighters arrived to find the driver in cardiac arrest, and transported him to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

For "an unknown reason," the driver sped up to 40-50 mph as he left the Oak Ridge Park apartment complex toward Clark Avenue, traveled over a curb and hit a tree, according to a CHP collision report.

The man, who was driving a 1941 Chevrolet and wasn't wearing a seat belt, hit the wheel and windshield during the crash.

He suffered blunt force trauma to his head and chest, according to the CHP, which said alcohol or drugs appeared to be a factor in the crash.

