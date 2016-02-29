Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 2:16 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

California Highway Patrol to Hold Bike Light Giveaway, Safety Event in Isla Vista

By Jonathan Gutierrez for Santa Barbara Area California Highaway Patrol | February 29, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

Officers from the Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) office respond to Isla Vista several times a year to investigate injury traffic collisions involving bicyclists. 

The collisions the CHP investigates frequently end with the bicyclist being transported to the hospital, while most minor incidents go unreported. 

The CHP has been meeting with UC Santa Barbara faculty, student leaders, SBSO and the UCPD to address ongoing bicycle safety concerns on and around campus. 

CHP, UCSB, Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office and UCPD want to take an upbeat, proactive approach to bicycle safety and employ an alternative method than writing hundreds of traffic tickets to force compliance. 

One of the safety concerns identified in these meetings was the fact that bicyclists ride during the hours of darkness without the required lighting. UCSB Associated Students Bike Committee has acquired approximately 1,000 removable bike lights that can easily be mounted to and removed from students’ handlebars. 

Officers, students and volunteers will provide bicycle safety information and encourage students to take and use the lights on their bicycles. 

The goal is to make Isla Vista brighter, thus making bicyclists visible during darkness and the cycling environment safer and reducing injuries and property damage. 

Chipper, the CHP mascot, will be handing out the free bicycle lights and information.

Please join your local law enforcement, UCSB student leaders and community volunteers Wednesday, March 2, 2016, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 6550 Pardall Road (in front of Pardall Center) for a free bike light.

— Jonathan Gutierrez is the public information officer for Santa Barbara Area California Highaway Patrol.

 

