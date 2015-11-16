California Highway Patrol to Host Free Child-Seat Check at Passenger Safety Event

Advice

The Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol office has partnered with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital to bring a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check-up event to the Goleta area.

The event will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, and will be held across the street from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital at the Cavaletto Medical Office, 334 South Patterson Avenue in Goleta.

Currently 4 out of every 5 child passenger safety seats have been installed or adjusted improperly. Is yours one of them?

Let our local health and safety professionals check your child passenger safety seat to ensure it is installed correctly. We’ll also check to ensure your seat has not been recalled for any reason.

Together, we hope to provide valuable information, explain turn-around times and provide helpful tips to ensure your seat is as secure as possible.

This community outreach program will be at no cost to the public. All those who have car seats are encouraged to come.

The CHP will not issue citations at this event, so please encourage those who would benefit from this event to attend.

If you would like to make an appointment or need more information, feel free to contact CHP Officer Gutierrez at 805.967.1234.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Jonathan Gutierrez is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol.