Monday, October 1 , 2018, 11:52 am | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 

Business

California Law, Authored by Jackson, Requires Women on Corporate Boards

By Marly Young for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | October 1, 2018 | 10:27 a.m.
Hannah Beth Jackson
Hannah Beth Jackson

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation authored by State Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) to require gender diversity on corporate boards. The bill is a California Legislative Women’s Caucus priority.

Senate Bill 826 promotes equitable and diverse gender representation on corporate boards by requiring every publicly-held corporation in California to have a minimum of one woman on its board of directors by the end of 2019.

By the end of July 2021, the bill requires a minimum of two women on boards with five members and at least three women on boards with six or more. California will be the first state in the nation with such a requirement.
 
“With the governor’s support of SB 826 today, yet another glass ceiling is shattered, and women will finally have a seat at the table in corporate board rooms,” said Jackson.

“With numerous independent studies showing that corporations with women on their boards are more profitable, SB 826 is a giant step forward for women, our businesses and our economy,” she said.

In 2013, Senate Concurrent Resolution 62 (Jackson) urged that by 2017, each public company in California increase the number of women on their board to one, two or three, depending on the size of the board.

California was the first state in the U.S. to adopt this type of resolution, followed by at least five other states that have passed similar measures.

However, as of the Dec. 31, 2016, cut-off date, fewer than 20 percent of the Russell 3000 companies headquartered in California had the minimum number of women directors called for in the resolution.

Research has shown gender diversity on corporate boards is associated with increased profitability, performance, governance, innovation and opportunity. Yet, one-fourth of California’s publicly-held corporations have no women directors on their boards.

In this respect, California’s corporations are falling behind their global competitors with only 15.5 percent of board seats held by women, lower than the Fortune 1000 list at 19.8 percent.

A number of European nations have mandated gender diversity on corporate boards. In 2003, Norway mandated 40 percent of corporate board seats be held by women, which was followed by France and other European countries.

In 2015, Germany mandated 30 percent of corporate board seats be held by women.

As the fith largest economy in the world, California is well-positioned to take the lead on promoting gender equity in the workplace.
 
SB 826 is sponsored by the National Association of Women Business Owners, California.
 
Jackson represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.
 
— Marly Young for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 