Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:21 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Legislative Women’s Caucus Calls for Budget That Keeps Women Working, Children Learning

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | May 20, 2014 | 2:26 p.m.

The Democratic members of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus held a press conference Tuesday to outline their budget priorities, and underscored the need for a budget that prioritizes the needs of working women and parents and the education of young children as a critical first step to closing the achievement gap.

In letters sent to leaders of both houses of the Legislature and signed by 22 Democratic members of the Women’s Caucus, as well as in a similar letter sent to the governor, they requested that the following be included in the 2014-15 budget and be prioritized in negotiations:

» More funding for child care so California women can start and keep working: Strengthen access to state-supported early care and education by funding approximately 40,000 additional slots for 40,000 children, estimated to cost approximately $300 million, and directed at programs that provide full-time care and serve parents who work varied schedules. Since 2007-08, approximately 100,000 slots — nearly a quarter of the total available slots — have been cut from California’s state-supported child care and preschool system.

» Higher quality early childhood education: Strengthen the quality of state-supported early care and education for 0-5 year-olds by investing $25 million in quality improvement, parent support, provider education and training and other needs.

» Fair pay for early care and education providers, most of them women: Modernize providers’ reimbursements rates, which have been frozen since 2007, at a cost of approximately $300 million. The majority of early care and education providers are women. Without this increase, child care providers are less likely to sustain their businesses and will be forced to leave the field for higher paid positions, leaving California with a lack of providers.

» Expand access to preschool to close the achievement gap: Begin to appropriate funding necessary to expand access to state preschool for the lowest income children first to ensure that all children are ready for kindergarten. Provide sufficient funding to ensure access for children of working parents with full-day programs.

“We are in the midst of an economic recovery, and we want to ensure that that recovery doesn’t leave women and children behind. Early childhood education keeps California women working and children learning, “ said Assemblywoman Bonnie Lowenthal, D- Long Beach, who is chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus. “Funding 40,000 additional slots of affordable care will mean more women can afford to go back to work  or keep working, and this will benefit families, employers and our economy.”

“If we saw someone shut a door on a child trying to head into a classroom, or steal a book from their hand, we’d call them cruel. We’d say that was unacceptable. Yet in the past few years, as the result of budget cuts, we have done exactly that to too many of our youngest children. We have cut early childhood education to the bone, and it is our future that suffers,” said state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, who is vice-chair of the Women’s Caucus. “This is not the “new normal” we want for this state. We need to begin to re-envision the future we want for California’s women and children and we want that future to begin with this budget and our youngest learners.”

The California Legislative Women’s Caucus is a bicameral, bipartisan caucus of female legislators who advocate on behalf of women, children and families in the California Legislature. Twenty-three members are Democrats.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 