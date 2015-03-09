Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Mostly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

California Legislative Women’s Caucus Celebrates ‘Woman of the Year’ at Capitol

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | March 9, 2015 | 11:20 a.m.

The California Legislative Women’s Caucus will celebrate Women’s History Month on Monday by honoring women from around the state in the Assembly chambers.

Each Assembly member in all 80 districts will honor a woman who has contributed greatly to her community.

The Woman of the Year event was started in 1987 by then-Assemblywoman Bev Hansen (R) and then-Assemblywoman Sally Tanner (D), who noticed that the California Legislature had no events planned for the month of March, Women's History Month.

“Women’s History Month is not only a call to acknowledge the outstanding women whose names we know, but also a call to pay homage to the many women who have anonymously influenced our collective past. This celebration is an excellent way to honor the women who shape our state’s history,” said Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus.

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, vice chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus, stated, “I hope these strong women also accept the responsibility that comes with it. It is all of our responsibility to hold the door open for the next generation of women leaders. We all need to help cultivate our future.”

The Assembly ceremony, where Assemblywoman Shirley Weber will be the keynote, will be followed by a luncheon where the honored women and legislators gather to hear a spoken word performance from Get Lit — Words Ignite, a nationally recognized organization that works to reach at-risk teens, stem dropout rates, and increase literacy among youth in Los Angeles. Get Lit fuses classic poetry with the spoken word movement and reaches over 20,000 at-risk teens each year.

The Senate forgoes a Capitol celebration, but many senators celebrate an event in their district.

The Women’s Caucus is a bipartisan group of female legislators who advocate on behalf of women, children and families in California.

Click here for a complete list of honorees for Woman of the Year.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 