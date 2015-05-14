Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

California Legislative Women’s Caucus Leaders Respond to Governor’s May Revise

By Lisa Gardiner for Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | May 14, 2015 | 11:07 a.m.

On Thursday, Gov. Jerry Brown released the May Revise, his revised budget proposal based on the latest revenue estimates. Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, and Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, vice chair, released the following statement in continued support of additional funding for state child-care programs in this year’s state budget.

As part of their "Stronger California" budget and legislative priorities, Democratic members of the Legislative Women’s Caucus are advocating for an investment of no less than $600 million to be dedicated to the state child-care system, distributed between modernizing rates and increasing slots, and are looking to Proposition 98 education funding dollars as a possible source of revenue.

“Fiscal responsibility includes making careful investments in our future. Child care keeps children learning and parents working. Research continues to show how critical these very early years are for building a foundation for later academic success. By investing in our youngest learners and their early care, we will help ensure that they are ready for success in kindergarten," Jackson said. “Before the recession hit, a significant portion of state child-care funding was paid for through Proposition 98 education dollars. As we work to rebuild programs that have been decimated by budget cuts, it’s time for us to take a serious look at doing that again.”

“As a math teacher I know the value of a well-prepared student," Garcia said. "Quality early care and education is the best way for a student start off their schooling on equal footing with their peers, and it allows teachers to teach to the whole class and spend less time on remediation. If we are really serious about our commitment to education and to our future workforce and economy, we need to renew our commitment to early care and education."

Estimates indicate that more than 300,000 children are waiting and eligible for state-subsidized child care. Even with additional slots added in 2014-15, California is still only meeting 18 percent of the child-care needs.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 

