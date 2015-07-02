California National Organization for Women Backs Schneider for Congress

Advice

On the heels of earning a formidable endorsement from Feminist Majority Executive Director Katherine Spillar earlier this week, on Thursday National Organization for Women (NOW) California Chapter President Patricia Bellasalma endorsed Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider for California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

In announcing her support, Bellasalma released the following statement:

“I am pleased to endorse Helene Schneider for Congress. As a leader in the gender equity movement, I am confident that Helene will be a force in Washington on behalf of all women and girls. Through her work at Planned Parenthood and on the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Helene has demonstrated her commitment to important causes like equal pay for equal work, choice, and a range of other women’s equity issues. She has my enthusiastic support.”

Responding to news of the endorsement, Schneider stated:

“It’s a real honor to have the support of California NOW President Patricia Bellasalma. She’s been a tireless advocate for the feminist movement, gender equity, and protecting the rights of women and girls both in California and throughout our nation. I am excited to be partnering closely with her in my campaign and beyond.”

Earlier this week, Spillar released the following statement:

“In the most advanced nation on the planet, it's unfathomable that our U.S. Congress is comprised of a mere 19 percent women. Not only do we need more women in office, but we need more experienced, battle tested, visionary and highly capable women. That's precisely why I'm endorsing Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider for Congressional District 24. As mayor and as a local leader in the women's right's movement, she's built up a long record of advocacy and deliverables for her constituents. I know she'll make an outstanding representative in Congress.”

Additionally, Schneider has earned the backing of several local women leaders, including the following Past Presidents of the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee:

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Sharon Hoshida

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Lois Phillips

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Alissa Hummer

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President and City of Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell (retired)

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Jane Gray

Schneider’s campaign has been amassing a wide-ranging list of significant supporters from women, education, environmental, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ, working people, and small business leaders as well as local elected officials and key organizations, including the following:

» Women’s Political Committee

» League of Humane Voters California Chapter

» Congresswoman Diane Watson (retired)

» CALIFORNIA LIST founder and President Bettina Duval

» California Board of Equalization Chairman Jerome Horton

» California State Assemblyman Richard Bloom, former CA Coastal Commissioner

» City of Ventura Mayor Cheryl Heitmann

» City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte

» Hope School District Board of Trustees Member Kristi Newton

» City of Santa Barbara City Council Member Harwood "Bendy" White

» City of Ventura City Council Member Carl E. Morehouse

» Santa Barbara Unified School District Board President H. Edward Heron

» Environmental Defense Center Founder Marc McGinnes

» Central Coast Water Quality Control Board Member (retired) and Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner (retired) and board member with Coalition Against Gun Violence Christine Silverstein

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Catherine Woodford

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Don Olsen

» Santa Barbara City Council Member Grant House (retired)

» Founder of The Key Class John Daly

» Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Bruce Bartlett (retired)

» Santa Barbara City Parks & Recreation Commissioner Lesley Wiscomb

» Pacific Pride Foundation former Executive Director David Selberg

» Small-business owner: Studio One Hair Designs, LGBTQ advocate Robert Johns

» LGBTQ community activist Steve Warner

» LGBTQ supporter and owner of Jill’s Place, Jill Shalhoob

» International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 501

» International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36

» International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators, Fire Stoppers and Allied Workers Local 5

Schneider was elected to her second term as Santa Barbara’s mayor in November 2013. She has served at Santa Barbara City Hall since January 2004, winning her first election as City Council member in 2003 and first election as mayor in 2009.

Schneider serves in leadership roles on a number of regional-wide policy issues, such as transportation, air quality, solid waste, public education, youth violence prevention and homelessness. She represents the City of Santa Barbara on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Air Pollution Control District, Multi-Jurisdictional Solid Waste Task Force, Partners in Education, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness. She is the immediate past-president of the League of California Cities Channel Counties Division.

Prior to elected office, Mayor Schneider spent 11 years in human resources management at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

For more information, visit HeleneSchneider.org.