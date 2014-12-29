California Office of Traffic Safety Launches Designated Driver Mobile App

The California Office of Traffic Safety has launched DDVIP, its designated driver mobile app.

The app is the first of its kind, featuring exclusive offers and discounts to sober designated drivers at a growing list of participating bars and restaurants throughout California.

“Designated sober drivers play such an important role in saving lives each time they take the wheel,” OTS Director Rhonda Craft said. “The DDVIP app lets users see which nearby bars are choosing to reward designated drivers with discounts and free non-alcoholic beverages. Essentially, it gives designated sober drivers the VIP treatment they deserve.”

The DDVIP app is now available for free download on iOS and Android devices. Originally launched last year as a mobile-friendly website DDVIPCA.com, the new DDVIP app offers enhanced features, allowing users to “Map a Spot” with their current location to find DDVIP partnering establishments in their area or a “List of Spots” to search all participating bars and restaurants throughout California. Users can stay up-to-date with the latest from DDVIP and see what other users are saying via its social tab. Also through the app, for those who want to imbibe but also make it a point to plan ahead, users can easily order a sober ride from Uber, Lyft or Curb — all from one screen.

Designated sober drivers can view the profile of the bar they choose and use the “Offer” tab to redeem exclusive deals, with the ability to share the deal with friends on social media. Over 250 partnering bars and restaurants throughout the state have volunteered to offer nonalcoholic specialty drinks (“DDrinks”), among other perks, to designated sober drivers, with more being added every week.

“We’re pleased with the growing list of partnering bars and restaurants who are willing to reward and encourage those who choose to get their friends home safely,” Craft said. “These partners are the backbone of this effort and are doing a great service in keeping our roadways safe.”

New year’s revelers would do well to have the app available, with the current December DUI crackdown set to run through Jan. 1. The California Highway Patrol and over 150 participating law enforcement agencies throughout California are conducting increased sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. Both the designated driver incentive programs and enforcement measures are not only meant to keep impaired drivers off the roads, but also to raise public awareness about the dangers of driving while impaired.

For more information about the DUI crackdown, DDVIP and other OTS efforts, click here or click here.

— Chris Cochran represents the California Office of Traffic Safety.