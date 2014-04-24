Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:43 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

California Peace Officers Association Endorses Sheriff Bill Brown for Re-Election

By Terri Lee Coleman for the California Peace Officers Association | April 24, 2014 | 3:24 p.m.

The California Peace Officers Association has joined more than 1,100 other organizations, elected officials, law enforcement leaders, community supporters and citizens in endorsing Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown for re-election.

“The California Peace Officers Association represents the totality of the law enforcement profession. Our membership includes sheriffs; chiefs of police; command staff at the local, state and federal levels; as well as rank and file officers," said Chief Richard Lucero, CPOA president. "We take our responsibility of representing the entire profession seriously and have extensively reviewed your request for CPOA’s endorsement.

"I am pleased to tell you that our Board of Directors voted unanimously to endorse your re-election campaign for Santa Barbara County sheriff.”

Other supporters include the California Police Chiefs Association, the Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorneys Association, Gov. Jerry Brown, Attorney General Kamala Harris, District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian and a majority of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Sheriff Brown’s full list of endorsers can be seen by clicking here.

— Terri Lee Coleman is the communications director for the California Peace Officers Association.

 

